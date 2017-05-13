Swansea City's players will pay for up to 3,000 fans to go to their Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light next Saturday, according to Leon Britton.

The Swans are currently one point clear of the bottom three after their 1-0 win at Everton, combined with Hull City's 2-0 loss against the Black Cats, saw the Welsh outfit leapfrog the Tigers into 17th place.

With two relegation spots yet to be decided and six teams still mathematically able to go down, Britton spoke of how the Swansea players not only want a good following at Sunderland, but also hope to reward the fans for their support during a difficult season.

The 34-year-old told the official club website: "It was the players who suggested the idea. We want to see as many Swans fans as possible at Sunderland because the result could make a massive difference come the end of the season.

"Not only that, it is also a way for the players to show how much the support of the Jack Army has meant to us all during a difficult campaign.

"The support we've had at home and away has been amazing considering how tough it's been at times. That support has been there not just over the course of this season, but for a number of years.

"If there was ever a time that we need one another more than ever, it's now, over these last few games of the campaign."

Following the trip to Sunderland, Swansea then wrap up their season at home against West Bromwich Albion.