Swansea City keen for Paul Clement stay?

Swansea City reportedly want head coach Paul Clement to remain at the Liberty Stadium, regardless of whether the club retain their Premier League status.
Swansea City have reportedly decided to keep faith in head coach Paul Clement, regardless of whether the club retain their place in the Premier League.

At the start of 2017, Clement was brought in as a replacement for Bob Bradley but with the Welsh outfit currently two points adrift of safety, they are considered favourites to be playing Championship football next season.

However, according to The Sun, the club's hierarchy are not contemplating another change in the dugout after a season of upheaval in the managerial seat.

Clement has won just five of his 16 matches in charge, but the club's 1-1 draw away at Manchester United on Sunday has kept them within touching distance of Hull City.

Swansea face matches against Everton, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion during the closing weeks of the campaign.

Sigurdsson: 'Swansea in good hands under Clement'
