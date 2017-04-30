Apr 30, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
SwanseaSwansea City
Rooney (45' pen.)
Martial (19'), Lingard (44')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Sigurdsson (79')
Britton (15'), Fernandez (89')

Gylfi Sigurdsson: 'Swansea City ready to pounce on any Hull City slip-ups'

Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson warns relegation rivals Hull City that his side will be ready to make the most of any slip-ups in the closing stages of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 13:34 UK

Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has warned Hull City that his side will be ready to take advantage of any slip-ups during the closing stages of the season.

Sigurdsson's free kick earned the Swans a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday to close the gap to safety back to two points after Hull's stalemate at Southampton on Saturday.

Both sides have just three games remaining as they battle for Premier League survival, and Sigurdsson is expecting it to go down to the wire.

"We're a point closer now to hope. It doesn't give Hull too much breathing space and they can't afford to slip up too many times now. It was important for us not to be going away with nothing. We're getting to the end of the season where teams are fighting for their lives and they are going to get results," he told reporters.

"We're focusing on ourselves and putting the pressure on them so we don't give them any chances to escape. I think it is going to go all the way to the last game. They probably didn't expect us to get anything from the game today. It's good for us to cancel out the point they got.

"We can't be blaming someone else or the officials. We should have made sure we got our points earlier than coming into the last three games. It's totally down to us that we're in this position, it's not down to decisions here or in the next few games. We've got to look at ourselves and put it right.

"If you'd asked me to put money on it (the controversial penalty decision at Old Trafford), if I was 100% sure, I wasn't. It didn't look like he touched him too much but it's difficult for the refs because they don't have the chance of a replay."

Swansea's final three matches come against Everton, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Marco Silva hails 'deserved point'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gylfi Sigurdsson, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City - as it happened
 Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Gylfi Sigurdsson: 'Swansea City ready to pounce on any Hull City slip-ups'
 Ashley Young of Manchester United reacts to being injured during the game against Everton on April 4, 2017
Ashley Young bemoans dropped points at Old Trafford
Clement "very proud" of Swansea playersClement: 'Fabianski furious with penalty'Result: Man United held at home by SwanseaTeam News: Four changes for Man UnitedPreview: Man Utd vs. Swansea
Mourinho rules Pogba out of Swansea clashClement: 'Swansea have turned a corner'Carroll: 'Swansea will fight to the end'Paul Clement: 'We have momentum'Result: Swansea see off lethargic Stoke
> Swansea City Homepage
More Hull City News
Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Gylfi Sigurdsson: 'Swansea City ready to pounce on any Hull City slip-ups'
 Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Marco Silva: 'No offers for Harry Maguire'
 Ahmed Elmohamady and Nathan Redmond during the Premier League match between Southampton and Hull City on April 29, 2017
Result: Hull City three points clear of drop zone with Southampton stalemate
Marco Silva hails 'deserved point'Team News: Redmond in Saints XI ahead of Ward-ProwseMarco Silva calls for Markovic improvementPL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'Hull plan move for Fenerbahce defender?
Oumar Niasse wins red card appealReport: Tottenham eye Harry MaguireReport: Liverpool close on £8m RobertsonSilva "really happy" with Watford winResult: Hull claim gutsy win over Watford
> Hull City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 