Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has warned Hull City that his side will be ready to take advantage of any slip-ups during the closing stages of the season.

Sigurdsson's free kick earned the Swans a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday to close the gap to safety back to two points after Hull's stalemate at Southampton on Saturday.

Both sides have just three games remaining as they battle for Premier League survival, and Sigurdsson is expecting it to go down to the wire.

"We're a point closer now to hope. It doesn't give Hull too much breathing space and they can't afford to slip up too many times now. It was important for us not to be going away with nothing. We're getting to the end of the season where teams are fighting for their lives and they are going to get results," he told reporters.

"We're focusing on ourselves and putting the pressure on them so we don't give them any chances to escape. I think it is going to go all the way to the last game. They probably didn't expect us to get anything from the game today. It's good for us to cancel out the point they got.

"We can't be blaming someone else or the officials. We should have made sure we got our points earlier than coming into the last three games. It's totally down to us that we're in this position, it's not down to decisions here or in the next few games. We've got to look at ourselves and put it right.

"If you'd asked me to put money on it (the controversial penalty decision at Old Trafford), if I was 100% sure, I wasn't. It didn't look like he touched him too much but it's difficult for the refs because they don't have the chance of a replay."

Swansea's final three matches come against Everton, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.