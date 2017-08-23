General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Swansea City's new signing Sam Clucas: 'A couple of clubs wanted me'

Sam Clucas of Hull City celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at the KC Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Hull, England.
© Getty Images
Sam Clucas reveals that he received interest from other clubs before joining Swansea City from Hull City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 18:53 UK

Sam Clucas has revealed that a "couple of clubs" expressed an interest in signing him, but Swansea City stood out.

The Welsh outfit confirmed on Wednesday that a deal to sign the midfielder had been completed.

It has been widely reported that Swansea paid £16.5m for the Leicester City graduate, who has penned a four-year contract at the Liberty Stadium.

After finalising his move, Clucas told the club's official website: "There were a couple of clubs interested, but I felt Swansea was the perfect fit for me. I've seen a lot of Swansea and one of the main reasons I decided to come here was because of the way they play football. I think it suits me.

"I had a bitter sweet season last year with relegation. Because of my playing background, I never thought I would play in the Premier League so I relished every game I played. From the first time I kicked a ball in the Premier League it was a dream come true.

"Once you've had a taste for the Premier League you always want to go back. So when the chance came up for me to do that again at Swansea, I grabbed the opportunity with both hands.''

Clucas could make his debut against Crystal Palace at the Eagles this weekend.

Netherlands' Memphis Depay and Columbia's Santiago Arias battle for the ball during their international friendly match on November 19, 2013
Read Next:
Swansea to move for PSV full-back Arias?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sam Clucas, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Sam Clucas of Hull City celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at the KC Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Hull, England.
Report: Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas undergoing medical at Swansea City
 Sam Clucas of Hull City celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at the KC Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Hull, England.
Swansea City's new signing Sam Clucas: 'A couple of clubs wanted me'
 Sam Clucas in action for Hull City on September 16, 2016
Swansea City complete signing of Sam Clucas from Hull City
Swansea to move for PSV full-back Arias?Hull ace Clucas denies going on strikeClement: 'We clearly need more quality'Mourinho hails "class, calm and consistency"Result: Late rally sees United hit four past Swans
Team News: Utd XI unchanged as Lindelof makes benchLive Commentary: Swansea City 0-4 Manchester United - as it happenedAbraham: 'I want to win Ballon d'Or'Swansea, Wolves show interest in Sylla?Stuart Armstrong signs new Celtic deal
> Swansea City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 