Feb 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City

Paul Clement "surprised" by Leicester City struggles

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
© Getty Images
Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits that he has been "surprised" by defending Premier League champions Leicester City's poor form so far this season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 18:03 UK

The Swans welcome the Foxes to the Liberty Stadium on Sunday with the two sides sitting level on points just nine months after Leicester stormed to the Premier League title against 5,000-1 odds.

Leicester are still looking for their first league win and goal of 2017 and, with both clubs sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone, Clement is confident that his side can pour more misery on the Foxes' title defence.

"It has surprised me, but then it was a big surprise last season as well. I watched it unfold at the end and enjoyed what a magical spectacle it was. They've had a difficult year and it just shows how tough this league is. It's uncharted territory for Leicester, first of all how they won the league last year and this year defending it," he told reporters.

"But they are still a very good team and we've got to make sure they don't put things right against us. Even though we didn't get anything out of our last game we go into this game with a lot of confidence and belief that we are moving in the right direction.

"The two teams are on level on points and we won't play each other again this season, so it does add a little bit of extra spice to the fixture. We are playing at home, that's a clear advantage for us, and we need to make the most of that. Psychologically if we get the performance and the victory it's going to be a big boost, particularly after the difficult result and conceding so late in the last game."

Clement also defended Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri, claiming that speculation over his future is unfair.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
