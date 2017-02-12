Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits that he has been "surprised" by defending Premier League champions Leicester City's poor form so far this season.

The Swans welcome the Foxes to the Liberty Stadium on Sunday with the two sides sitting level on points just nine months after Leicester stormed to the Premier League title against 5,000-1 odds.

Leicester are still looking for their first league win and goal of 2017 and, with both clubs sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone, Clement is confident that his side can pour more misery on the Foxes' title defence.

"It has surprised me, but then it was a big surprise last season as well. I watched it unfold at the end and enjoyed what a magical spectacle it was. They've had a difficult year and it just shows how tough this league is. It's uncharted territory for Leicester, first of all how they won the league last year and this year defending it," he told reporters.

"But they are still a very good team and we've got to make sure they don't put things right against us. Even though we didn't get anything out of our last game we go into this game with a lot of confidence and belief that we are moving in the right direction.

"The two teams are on level on points and we won't play each other again this season, so it does add a little bit of extra spice to the fixture. We are playing at home, that's a clear advantage for us, and we need to make the most of that. Psychologically if we get the performance and the victory it's going to be a big boost, particularly after the difficult result and conceding so late in the last game."

Clement also defended Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri, claiming that speculation over his future is unfair.