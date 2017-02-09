Paul Clement: 'Claudio Ranieri criticism is not right'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Swansea City manager Paul Clement claims that recent speculation over the future of Leicester City counterpart Claudio Ranieri is unfair.
Thursday, February 9, 2017

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has claimed that the recent speculation over the future of Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is unfair.

The Leicester board were forced to declare their "unwavering support" for the Italian earlier this week after the Foxes had failed to win or even score in their opening five Premier League games of 2017.

Clement's Swansea side will be looking to prolong that run for the champions on Sunday, but he insists that Ranieri deserves time to turn things around having guided the club to Premier League glory in the most remarkable of circumstances last season.

"What he did last year was remarkable and for that he deserves time to try and put it right," he told reporters.

"How he is public enemy number one, I just don't understand that. The talk of unrest and players speaking to the chairman and pundits talking about who might be next Leicester boss is not right.

"He's a very good coach, tactically very good, did amazingly well with that group, got them so tough during that run-in when everyone thought they would fall away and they kept winning 1-0, 1-0, 1-0. He deserves a chance to turn it around."

Swansea and Leicester currently sit level on points in the Premier League table, both just one clear of the relegation zone.

Lukasz Fabianski of Swansea City during the pre season friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Swansea City at City Ground on July 25, 2015
