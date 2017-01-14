Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
Arsenal

Paul Clement relishing Premier League debut

Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Swansea City boss Paul Clement says that Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal will be "a special moment" for him.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 18:29 UK

Swansea City boss Paul Clement has said that Saturday's clash with Arsenal will be "a special moment" as he takes charge of a Premier League match for the first time.

Clement was confirmed as Swansea's new head coach earlier this month and his league bow will arrive this weekend as the struggling Welsh side welcome Arsenal to the Liberty Stadium.

The former Derby County boss has said that it has always been "a big ambition" of his to manage in the top flight of English football and he is looking for a strong performance from his new team.

"It's been a big ambition of mine to manage at this level. Going up against Arsenal in my first home game will be a special moment," Clement told reporters.

"It's a difficult game but we're focused on the detail of what it will take to have a good performance. I think if the players execute what they have been doing in training, and concentrate on the things I have talked to them about, we will have a chance in any game."

Clement, who has brought Claude Makelele to Swansea as his assistant, was sacked by Derby after just eight months last February and has since acted as assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
