Swansea City boss Paul Clement has said that Saturday's clash with Arsenal will be "a special moment" as he takes charge of a Premier League match for the first time.

Clement was confirmed as Swansea's new head coach earlier this month and his league bow will arrive this weekend as the struggling Welsh side welcome Arsenal to the Liberty Stadium.

The former Derby County boss has said that it has always been "a big ambition" of his to manage in the top flight of English football and he is looking for a strong performance from his new team.

"It's been a big ambition of mine to manage at this level. Going up against Arsenal in my first home game will be a special moment," Clement told reporters.

"It's a difficult game but we're focused on the detail of what it will take to have a good performance. I think if the players execute what they have been doing in training, and concentrate on the things I have talked to them about, we will have a chance in any game."

Clement, who has brought Claude Makelele to Swansea as his assistant, was sacked by Derby after just eight months last February and has since acted as assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich.