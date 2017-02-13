General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Bob Bradley 'worried' about fallout from Swansea City sacking

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches on from the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Bob Bradley hopes to learn from the experiences gained during his short spell in English football, but admits that he may not get another chance in the Premier League.
Bob Bradley has confessed that he still ponders what could have been at Swansea City and worries that he may never get another chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

The 58-year-old became the first American to take charge of an English top-flight club when appointed at the Liberty Stadium earlier this season - a role he lasted just 85 days in before being sacked.

Bradley has since aired his frustration at not being given more time to turn around the Swans' fortunes, but after being given a chance to reflect on his short stint he says that he is no longer bitter and is still confident in his own ability.

"I still think about many parts [of what happened at Swansea City], plain and simple," he told The Guardian. "When you say 'how quickly do you move on?'... from a professional side [you don't move on]. I certainly spend time thinking over it, but having said that I don't dwell on it. I think about it, reflect on it, to make me better, to improve.

"I think it's a possibility, for sure [that Swansea will be my only chance in the Premier League]. That part is out of my control, but I do worry, yes. I knew it was a tough task, but of course the opportunity to manage in the Premier League was something that I had worked towards for a long time. So I went for it knowing the difficulties. The way it went, the way it was covered...

"Look at the work I've done – the work I did with MLS club teams, the work I did with the US national team, then what we achieved in Egypt, what we are able to achieve in Stabaek, and then Le Havre where we were a goal short of gaining promotion, and then all of that led to Swansea. I think anyone who has really taken the time to get to know me, I don't think they would be thrown off by the fact that in a short amount of time in the Premier League I wasn't able to put my stamp on that team."

"I've had some discussions in both Europe and America. I'm always open to new things. I always feel like if someone has an interest to speak, it's an opportunity to get to know them and to make sure they know a little bit about who I am and what I'm all about. Whether or not the opportunity is imminent, that kind of thing is important."

Paul Clement was ushered in as Bradley's successor at the start of the year and has since helped lift the Welsh outfit four points clear of danger.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
