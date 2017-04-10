Swansea City captain Jack Cork to undergo "intensive treatment" on ankle injury

Big boy Jack Cork celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Liverpool on May 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Swansea City captain Jack Cork will undergo "intensive treatment" on an ankle injury in a bid to face Watford on Saturday, the Swans have announced.
Last Updated: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 19:47 UK

Swansea City have announced that captain Jack Cork will undergo "intensive treatment" on an ankle injury in a bid to face Watford on Saturday.

The midfielder had to be substituted during the Swans' 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday but could still face the Hornets after scans revealed he had suffered a minor ankle sprain.

An update on Swansea's official website read: "Cork will undergo intensive treatment this week and, if his recovery goes well, he could be involved against one of his former clubs at Vicarage Road.

"The 27-year-old has featured in every game since Paul Clement was appointed at the beginning of January and has a chance of extending that record when the Swans go to Watford this coming weekend."

Clement's charges are two points away from safety in 18th place with six games remaining, after taking just one point from their last five league matches.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Paul Clement: 'We were full of fear'
Your Comments
 Frank Lampard of England talks to the media during an England Press Conference at The Grove Hotel on September 8, 2013
Frank Lampard: 'I turned down move to Swansea City'
 Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Paul Clement: 'We were full of fear'
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861372454
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174050-1034
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
