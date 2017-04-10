Swansea City captain Jack Cork will undergo "intensive treatment" on an ankle injury in a bid to face Watford on Saturday, the Swans have announced.

The midfielder had to be substituted during the Swans' 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday but could still face the Hornets after scans revealed he had suffered a minor ankle sprain.

An update on Swansea's official website read: "Cork will undergo intensive treatment this week and, if his recovery goes well, he could be involved against one of his former clubs at Vicarage Road.

"The 27-year-old has featured in every game since Paul Clement was appointed at the beginning of January and has a chance of extending that record when the Swans go to Watford this coming weekend."

Clement's charges are two points away from safety in 18th place with six games remaining, after taking just one point from their last five league matches.