Sunderland interested in Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack?

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack is reportedly wanted by Sunderland, despite the Scotsman working his way back into Steve Bruce's first-team plans.
Ross McCormack could be offered a route out of Aston Villa by Championship rivals Sunderland, according to a report.

The 30-year-old fell out of favour at Villa Park in his first season at the club after a disagreement with boss Steve Bruce, leading to the striker being sent on loan to Nottingham Forest in February.

McCormack then missed the closing weeks of the campaign due to surgery on his jaw, but Bruce recently revealed that he is prepared to give the Scotsman another chance, handing him a 90-minute run out in the 3-0 friendly win over Kidderminster Harriers.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that Sunderland are looking into the prospect of signing the former Cardiff City and Leeds United ace, however, as manager Simon Grayson attempts to strengthen his attacking ranks following the loss of Fabio Borini and Jermain Defoe.

McCormack, who has 119 Championship goals to his name, joined Villa from Fulham last summer in a deal worth around £12m.

