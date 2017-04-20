Ross McCormack to miss rest of season after undergoing surgery

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Ross McCormack admits that he has endured "an abnormal season", having failed to impress at both Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest prior to his latest injury layoff.
Thursday, April 20, 2017

Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack is expected to miss the remaining few weeks of the season after undergoing surgery to remove five troublesome cysts from his jaw.

The 30-year-old, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, went under the knife in Glasgow a fortnight ago due to an infection that had developed in his mouth.

McCormack has been unable to train for the past three weeks due to a separate Achilles problem, and he has now been advised by medics not to train for between 10 days and a fortnight to help reduce the swelling to his face.

"It's been a freakish couple of weeks in what has been an abnormal season for me," he told the Daily Mail. "Forest have been good with me. I wanted to help them but the doctors have advised that I avoid contact in training and rest up.

"I'm not used to seasons where I don't play a lot of games and get my goals. I desperately want to get back to that. Obviously, the move to Villa didn't start as planned but hopefully I can get myself sorted and come back in the summer nice and fresh."

McCormack is under contract with Villa until 2020, having signed a four-year deal when joining from Fulham last summer.

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Villa chief: 'Promotion the target next season'
