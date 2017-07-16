New Transfer Talk header

Report: Sunderland keen on Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick

A report claims that Sunderland are weighing up a bid for Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick, but only after offloading more of their high earners.
Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick is attracting interest from Championship rivals Sunderland, according to a report.

The 29-year-old, previously linked with a move to Midlands neighbours Birmingham City, is said to be wanted by Black Cats boss Simon Grayson as part of his rebuilding project.

Elphick was brought to Villa Park from Bournemouth last summer by then-manager Roberto Di Matteo and was soon installed as captain, going on to make 26 league appearances in his maiden campaign for the club.

It is claimed by the Birmingham Mail that Sunderland are preparing a formal bid for the centre-back, but only after moving on some more of their high earners in the coming weeks.

Brighton & Hove Albion academy product Elphick has yet to feature for Villa during pre-season due to a minor injury complaint.

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
