Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick has emerged as a transfer target for bitter rivals Birmingham City, according to reports.

The 29-year-old joined Villa from Bournemouth in July 2016 but has found himself struggling for game time and made just 26 appearances in all competitions last season.

With Nathan Baker and James Chester preferred by manager Steve Bruce as his first-choice centre-half partnership, the Brighton academy product is said to be frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities.

According to The Sun, Elphick is Harry Redknapp's first target of the summer as he looks to strengthen his back line and avoid the final-day relegation battle of the 2016-17 campaign.

Birmingham's defensive options currently stand at Ryan Shotton and Michael Morrison, with a decision yet to be made on club captain Paul Robinson's future.