Sunderland chairman Ellis Short has apologised to the club's fans for their relegation from the Premier League, accepting that "mistakes have been made" during his ownership.

The Black Cats tumbled out of the top flight on Saturday with a 1-0 home defeat against Bournemouth, which put David Moyes's side 13 points adrift of safety with four games to go.

The club put out a statement shortly after the game which read: "Like any supporter, my initial reaction is one of sadness, disappointment, anger and frustration. After 10 consecutive seasons as a top-flight club, the second longest in our 138-year history, it is hard for everyone to take.

"It is an especially cruel blow for our supporters, who have shown tremendous faith in the club. They backed the team, home and away, in huge numbers throughout the season and it is fair to say this season they have once again been relentless in their support. I am truly sorry that we have not been able to retain our top-flight status for them.

"I acknowledge that during my ownership mistakes have been made, particularly in the area of player recruitment, and as a result we have found ourselves struggling to survive in recent seasons. We had massive disruption during the summer transfer window and an unprecedented number of injuries throughout the season. These are difficulties which we have been unable to overcome and we are paying the price for that now.

"We need to improve, both on and off the field, and despite the bitter disappointment of today there is a strong determination to do so throughout the club. There is significant work to be done over the summer and when the season is concluded, we intend to share our plans to move forward with our supporters".

Sunderland wrap up their season with away fixtures at Hull City, Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as a home game with Swansea City.