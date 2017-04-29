Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-1
Bournemouth

Pienaar (46'), Borini (76'), Khazri (78')
FT(HT: 0-0)
King (88')
Cook (33'), Arter (76')

Ellis Short "truly sorry" for Sunderland relegation

Chairman of Sunderland AFC, Ellis Short, during the launch of a pioneering partnership between Invest in Africa and Sunderland AFC at Stadium of Light on June 25, 2012
© Getty Images
Sunderland chairman Ellis Short says sorry to the club's fans for their relegation from the Premier League, accepting that "mistakes have been made" during his ownership.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 21:23 UK

Sunderland chairman Ellis Short has apologised to the club's fans for their relegation from the Premier League, accepting that "mistakes have been made" during his ownership.

The Black Cats tumbled out of the top flight on Saturday with a 1-0 home defeat against Bournemouth, which put David Moyes's side 13 points adrift of safety with four games to go.

The club put out a statement shortly after the game which read: "Like any supporter, my initial reaction is one of sadness, disappointment, anger and frustration. After 10 consecutive seasons as a top-flight club, the second longest in our 138-year history, it is hard for everyone to take.

"It is an especially cruel blow for our supporters, who have shown tremendous faith in the club. They backed the team, home and away, in huge numbers throughout the season and it is fair to say this season they have once again been relentless in their support. I am truly sorry that we have not been able to retain our top-flight status for them.

"I acknowledge that during my ownership mistakes have been made, particularly in the area of player recruitment, and as a result we have found ourselves struggling to survive in recent seasons. We had massive disruption during the summer transfer window and an unprecedented number of injuries throughout the season. These are difficulties which we have been unable to overcome and we are paying the price for that now.

"We need to improve, both on and off the field, and despite the bitter disappointment of today there is a strong determination to do so throughout the club. There is significant work to be done over the summer and when the season is concluded, we intend to share our plans to move forward with our supporters".

Sunderland wrap up their season with away fixtures at Hull City, Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as a home game with Swansea City.

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Moyes has backing of Sunderland board
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ellis Short, David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Joshua King scores for Bournemouth against Sunderland on April 29, 2017
Result: Late Bournemouth goal sends Sunderland tumbling out of Premier League
 Chairman of Sunderland AFC, Ellis Short, during the launch of a pioneering partnership between Invest in Africa and Sunderland AFC at Stadium of Light on June 25, 2012
Ellis Short "truly sorry" for Sunderland relegation
 Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
David Moyes: 'Questions on my future at Sunderland not for now'
Team News: Four changes for struggling SunderlandMoyes: 'No decision on future until summer'Moyes: 'We have forgotten how to win'Howe: 'No sympathy for David Moyes'PL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'
David Moyes happy with Sunderland displayResult: De Roon gives Boro slim survival hopePalace, West Ham battling for Lamine Kone?Team News: Sunderland unchanged for Middlesbrough tripMoyes charged over 'slap' comments
> Sunderland Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 