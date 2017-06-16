Sunderland turn attention to Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder?

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder poses with his League One manager of the month award for April 2017
Sunderland reportedly turn their attention to Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder in their search for a replacement for David Moyes.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 16:09 UK

Sunderland have reportedly turned their attention to Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder as they search for a replacement for David Moyes as manager.

The Black Cats were knocked back in their pursuit of Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes yesterday and have now been forced to consider alternative options after being snubbed by the Scot.

Sky Sports News reports that Wilder is one of the names on the club's shortlist having won back-to-back league titles - in League Two with Northampton Town and League One with Sheffield United.

Wilder was due to be in the Championship with the Blades next season, but the recently-relegated Sunderland could now look to poach the 49-year-old.

Crystal Palace have also been linked with a move for Wilder following the resignation of Sam Allardyce, who personally recommended the former Oxford United boss.

Wilder's Sheffield United won 30 of their 46 league matches last season, storming to the League One title with a 100-point tally.

Simon Grayson the manager of Preston North End looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Preston North End and Watford at Deepdale on August 25, 2015
Read Next:
Grayson "fully committed" to Preston
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chris Wilder, David Moyes, Derek McInnes, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford seals move to Everton
 Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
Reading handed home tie in League Cup first round
 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder poses with his League One manager of the month award for April 2017
Sunderland turn attention to Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder?
Sunderland put manager search on holdGrayson "fully committed" to PrestonDerek McInnes turns down Sunderland jobShilton backs Everton's Pickford pursuitAberdeen confirm McInnes Sunderland talks
Report: Sunderland want Sam JohnstoneJoel Asoro confirms Arsenal interestEverton closing in on Pickford signing?Sunderland continue pursuit of McInnes?Arsenal keen on Sunderland youngsters?
> Sunderland Homepage
More Sheffield United News
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder poses with his League One manager of the month award for April 2017
Sunderland turn attention to Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder?
 A general view of the 'Jessica Ennis' stand at Bramall Lane ahead of the FA Cup First Round Replay match between Sheffield United and Cewe Alexandra at Bramell Lane on November 18, 2014
Sheffield United sign George Baldock
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Antonio Conte named LMA Manager of the Year following Chelsea's title success
Sheffield United re-sign Ched EvansBlades seal clean sweep of L1 April awardsBolton promoted to ChampionshipSheffield United 'to re-sign Ched Evans'PFA announces EFL Teams of the Year
Knockaert named Championship Player of the YearSheffield United promoted to ChampionshipJoe Riley back with Manchester UnitedBournemouth sign teenage goalkeeperBoro winger Chapman seals Blades return
> Sheffield United Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Liverpool looking to offload Lazar Markovic, Alberto Moreno, Mamadou Sakho
 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder poses with his League One manager of the month award for April 2017
Sunderland turn attention to Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder?
 Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Marseille keen to sign Bacary Sagna?
Palace 'hold talks with Pellegrini'In full: Premier League fixtures revealedClaudio Ranieri closing in on Nantes jobJoe Ledley open to Championship switchPalace, West Ham to fight for Iheanacho?
Adebayor: 'Palace move my worst decision'Mignolet talks up pre-season importanceRanieri in running for Palace job?De Boer emerges as Palace candidate?Mendy 'attracting more English interest'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 