Sunderland have reportedly turned their attention to Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder as they search for a replacement for David Moyes as manager.

The Black Cats were knocked back in their pursuit of Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes yesterday and have now been forced to consider alternative options after being snubbed by the Scot.

Sky Sports News reports that Wilder is one of the names on the club's shortlist having won back-to-back league titles - in League Two with Northampton Town and League One with Sheffield United.

Wilder was due to be in the Championship with the Blades next season, but the recently-relegated Sunderland could now look to poach the 49-year-old.

Crystal Palace have also been linked with a move for Wilder following the resignation of Sam Allardyce, who personally recommended the former Oxford United boss.

Wilder's Sheffield United won 30 of their 46 league matches last season, storming to the League One title with a 100-point tally.