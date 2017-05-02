Sunderland will reportedly consider appointing former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka if David Moyes leaves the club this summer.

The Black Cats' relegation to the Championship was confirmed last weekend when they lost 1-0 to Bournemouth on home turf.

It has been a dismal campaign for the former Manchester United boss as he has only been able to guide the team to five victories in 34 Premier League appearances.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the club were impressed by Karanka's ability to take Boro up to the top flight from the second tier last season, and now that he is available, he could be a contender to replace Moyes if the position becomes vacant.

Karanka, who worked as Jose Mourinho's assistant at Real Madrid, was sacked by Boro in March following 10 games without a win.