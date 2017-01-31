Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-0
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Rodwell (33'), Manquillo (65')
FT

Sunderland boss David Moyes hails "well-earned point"

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Sunderland manager David Moyes praises his players for 'hanging in there' and keeping out Tottenham Hotspur to earn a point in their Premier League clash.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 23:00 UK

David Moyes has admitted that Sunderland were made to work hard for their "really good point" at home to Tottenham Hotspur after holding out for a goalless draw.

The visitors dominated possession at the Stadium of Light, seeing 73% of the ball but only managing three shots on target all night as they failed to score for just the third time this term in the top flight.

A third shutout of the campaign for the Black Cats, having done well to restrict their previously goal-happy opponents to minimal clear-cut openings, ends a run of successive league defeats and keeps them alive in the bottom three.

"It was a really good point for us. We played against a top team and it was tough," Moyes told BBC Sport. "We had to hang in there.

"We made some chances in the first half but not many in the second, and it was a hard-worked and well-earned point. Tottenham's pressure in the second half was hard to contain and the boys did a great job. They gave everything to get us a result."

Next up for Sunderland, who are now four points adrift of safety following another victory for Swansea City, is a trip to face fellow strugglers Crystal Palace next weekend.

Bryan Oviedo of Everton in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 1, 2015
Read Next:
Sunderland complete deals for Everton pair
>
View our homepages for David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leicester City 'reject improved Sunderland bid for Leonardo Ulloa'
 Patrick van Aanholt celebrates scoring during the game between Sunderland and Aston Villa on January 2, 2016
Patrick van Aanholt completes Crystal Palace move on four-and-a-half year deal
Moyes hails "well-earned" Sunderland drawResult: Spurs held by Sunderland at Stadium of LightBury sign Sunderland's Beadling on loanTeam News: Son in for Spurs, Lloris out illReport: Sunderland improve bid for Ulloa
Adam Johnson launches new appealSpanish duo keen on Sunderland winger?Ulloa: 'Claudio Ranieri has betrayed me'Sunderland complete deals for Everton pairGibson, Oviedo 'to have Sunderland medicals'
> Sunderland Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version