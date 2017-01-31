Sunderland manager David Moyes praises his players for 'hanging in there' and keeping out Tottenham Hotspur to earn a point in their Premier League clash.

David Moyes has admitted that Sunderland were made to work hard for their "really good point" at home to Tottenham Hotspur after holding out for a goalless draw.

The visitors dominated possession at the Stadium of Light, seeing 73% of the ball but only managing three shots on target all night as they failed to score for just the third time this term in the top flight.

A third shutout of the campaign for the Black Cats, having done well to restrict their previously goal-happy opponents to minimal clear-cut openings, ends a run of successive league defeats and keeps them alive in the bottom three.

"It was a really good point for us. We played against a top team and it was tough," Moyes told BBC Sport. "We had to hang in there.

"We made some chances in the first half but not many in the second, and it was a hard-worked and well-earned point. Tottenham's pressure in the second half was hard to contain and the boys did a great job. They gave everything to get us a result."

Next up for Sunderland, who are now four points adrift of safety following another victory for Swansea City, is a trip to face fellow strugglers Crystal Palace next weekend.