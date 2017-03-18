Sunderland manager David Moyes is hopeful that Jermain Defoe's recall to the England squad after a four-year absence will give his whole team a lift.

Defoe's 15 Premier League goals were largely responsible for keeping the Black Cats in the division last season, but despite notching 14 already this time around Sunderland currently sit bottom of the table and six points from safety.

The 34-year-old's individual form has earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad to face Germany and Lithuania, and Moyes is hopeful that he can reap the rewards at club level too as his side prepare for a crucial battle with Burnley on Saturday.

"I think it's a boost to Jermain and hopefully it gives the whole club a lift because we need his goals and we need more goals. It's less and less likely that older players get call-ups when they've been out of the team for a while. You get players like Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney who play right through to their mid-thirties, but when you've been out of the squad, it shows your professionalism in never giving up on it," he told reporters.

"[Burnley] have been tough opponents for a lot of teams. Their away form has been mentioned but they have had a really solid season - they're a tough team to play against and they make it difficult for you. I think sometimes you've got to say yes, it's a really important game, but for us there's other games to come as well.

"The supporters have always been important but they've been in this position before so they're used to it, and many of the players are used to it as well. They've used their experience in the past, so let's hope they can do it again."

Sunderland have won just one of their last 12 games in all competitions and have lost the last three without scoring a goal.