Sunderland manager David Moyes laments "a disappointing day for managers all around the world" following Leicester City's decision to sack Claudio Ranieri.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has said that it is 'a disappointing day for managers around the world' following Claudio Ranieri's sacking as Leicester City boss.

The Italian led the Foxes to an against-all-odds Premier League title win last season but was given the boot on Thursday with the club hovering just above the relegation zone following a run of five wins all season.

"I'm really disappointed for Claudio," Moyes told reporters at his Friday press conference. "For managers now it's put in perspective that you can win the Premier League and you go three-quarters of the next season not doing so well and you can lose your job.

"So if you ask me, I'm really sad for Claudio - and I think it's a disappointing day for managers all around the world if this is what can happen."

The Foxes have reportedly sounded out Manchester City's former title-winning manager Roberto Mancini about the possibility of succeeding Ranieri at the King Power Stadium.