General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

David Moyes: 'Disappointing day for managers'

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Sunderland manager David Moyes laments "a disappointing day for managers all around the world" following Leicester City's decision to sack Claudio Ranieri.
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:19 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has said that it is 'a disappointing day for managers around the world' following Claudio Ranieri's sacking as Leicester City boss.

The Italian led the Foxes to an against-all-odds Premier League title win last season but was given the boot on Thursday with the club hovering just above the relegation zone following a run of five wins all season.

"I'm really disappointed for Claudio," Moyes told reporters at his Friday press conference. "For managers now it's put in perspective that you can win the Premier League and you go three-quarters of the next season not doing so well and you can lose your job.

"So if you ask me, I'm really sad for Claudio - and I think it's a disappointing day for managers all around the world if this is what can happen."

The Foxes have reportedly sounded out Manchester City's former title-winning manager Roberto Mancini about the possibility of succeeding Ranieri at the King Power Stadium.

Were Leicester right to sack Claudio Ranieri?

Yes
No
Yes
22.2%
No
77.8%
A general view of the stadium during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on February 21, 2015
Sunderland staff 'at risk of losing jobs'
