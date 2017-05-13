Sebastian Larsson says he and his Sunderland teammates must accept the criticism coming their way after suffering Premier League relegation.

The Black Cats fell to a 2-0 defeat against Swansea City in the Wearsiders' last home game of the season, which prompted boos from the Stadium of Light stands at the final whistle.

Larsson told Sky Sports News after the game: "Listen, you have got to take what comes your way. We have been on the pitch during the season, so we are where we deserve to be.

"You can't just take the praise when it comes your way, you have got to take the other part of the game as well.

"You go out and you try your best. Today wasn't good enough, like many other times this season, but it's about taking responsibility."

Sunderland will wrap up their season with trips to Arsenal and Chelsea.