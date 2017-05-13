May 13, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Attendance: 38,781
Sunderland
0-2
SwanseaSwansea City

Larsson (58'), Khazri (78'), Gibson (84'), Borini (86')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Llorente (9'), Naughton (45')

Sebastian Larsson: 'Sunderland players must accept fan criticism'

Sebastian Larsson of Sunderland in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland AFC and Stoke City FC at the Stadium of Light on November 28, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Sebastian Larsson says he and his Sunderland teammates must accept the criticism coming their way after suffering Premier League relegation.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 13:52 UK

Sebastian Larsson has admitted that he and his Sunderland teammates must accept the fan criticism coming their way after suffering Premier League relegation.

The Black Cats fell to a 2-0 defeat against Swansea City in the Wearsiders' last home game of the season, which prompted boos from the Stadium of Light stands at the final whistle.

Larsson told Sky Sports News after the game: "Listen, you have got to take what comes your way. We have been on the pitch during the season, so we are where we deserve to be.

"You can't just take the praise when it comes your way, you have got to take the other part of the game as well.

"You go out and you try your best. Today wasn't good enough, like many other times this season, but it's about taking responsibility."

Sunderland will wrap up their season with trips to Arsenal and Chelsea.

TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
