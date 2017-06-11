Paul Lambert joins the list of potential candidates to take over at Sunderland, a fortnight on from losing his job as Wolverhampton Wanderers boss.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert is reportedly in the running to be appointed as Sunderland manager.

The 47-year-old lost his power struggle with agent Jorge Mendes at Molineux, becoming the third coach to leave the club since Chinese group Fosun took charge in the middle of 2016.

According to The Mirror, Lambert is in the thinking of Black Cats owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain, as they look to replace David Moyes following his disastrous year at the helm.

It is understood that Aberdeen's Derek McInnes is still the frontrunner to take over at the Stadium of Light, though, while Nigel Clough and Simon Grayson are other options being considered.

Sunderland were relegated to the Championship this season for the first time in a decade, winning just six of their 38 league games under Moyes.