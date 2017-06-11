Paul Lambert added to Sunderland's managerial wishlist?

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert joins the list of potential candidates to take over at Sunderland, a fortnight on from losing his job as Wolverhampton Wanderers boss.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 12:22 UK

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert is reportedly in the running to be appointed as Sunderland manager.

The 47-year-old lost his power struggle with agent Jorge Mendes at Molineux, becoming the third coach to leave the club since Chinese group Fosun took charge in the middle of 2016.

According to The Mirror, Lambert is in the thinking of Black Cats owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain, as they look to replace David Moyes following his disastrous year at the helm.

It is understood that Aberdeen's Derek McInnes is still the frontrunner to take over at the Stadium of Light, though, while Nigel Clough and Simon Grayson are other options being considered.

Sunderland were relegated to the Championship this season for the first time in a decade, winning just six of their 38 league games under Moyes.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
 Sunderland close to German takeover?
Sunderland close to German takeover?
 Jordan Pickford: 'I want no distractions at Under-21 European Championship'
Jordan Pickford: 'I want no distractions at Under-21 European Championship'
 Jeff Shi becomes Wolverhampton Wanderers chairman
Jeff Shi becomes Wolverhampton Wanderers chairman
 Nigel Clough: 'Jackson Irvine could leave Burton Albion'
Nigel Clough: 'Jackson Irvine could leave Burton Albion'
