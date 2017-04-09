Apr 9, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Ndong (85')
Larsson (43')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ibrahimovic (30'), Mkhitaryan (46'), Rashford (89')
Shaw (15'), Lingard (64'), Fellaini (79'), Martial (82'), Darmian (92')

David Moyes: 'Sunderland will keep on fighting'

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
David Moyes bemoans the "poor goal" conceded by Sunderland and also questions Craig Pawson's decision to dismiss Sebastian Larsson in the 3-0 loss to Manchester United.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 16:11 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has confessed that his side 'lack the quality' needed to claw their way back towards safety, but is refusing to give up hope of beating the drop.

The Black Cats fell to their 21st defeat in 31 top-flight outings this season on Sunday afternoon, losing 3-0 to Manchester United at the Stadium of Light.

Moyes believes that referee Craig Pawson's decision to controversially send off Sebastian Larsson late in the first half, having already fallen behind to a Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal, was a key factor in the defeat but was also aware that his players were not good enough on the day.

"I don't want to blame referees for my position and us losing," he told BBC Sport. "Today the result was helped by the referee. Manchester United were playing well but it was a decision that went against us. [Before they scored] we were hanging in the game and staying in the game and trying to do our best.

"We gave away a poor goal and I thought we needed to get a lot closer. When we went down to 10 men it made it a lot harder. We keep going. We have another home game next Saturday and we have to try and win it.

"We do some good things but just lack a bit of quality but it's not for the want of trying. The boys are doing everything they can. The hardest thing as a manager is losing and we're losing a lot. The players care and want to do well and we're not doing as well as we should be."

Sunderland, who face West Ham United in their next outing, are now 10 points from safety with one game in hand.

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
Read Next:
Djilobodji to serve four-match ban
>
View our homepages for David Moyes, Craig Pawson, Sebastian Larsson, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
David Moyes: 'Sunderland will keep on fighting'
 Manchester United midfielders Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Team News: Marouane Fellaini skippers Manchester United against Sunderland
Result: Man United heap further misery on MoyesMourinho compares Defoe to IbrahimovicMoyes: 'Sunderland close to desperation'Mourinho: 'I have decided Januzaj future'Mourinho "has sympathy" for David Moyes
Preview: Sunderland vs. Manchester UnitedVan Aanholt reveals Sunderland problemsCattermole urges Sunderland to fightCancer sufferer Lowery awarded Grand National placeMoyes "surprised" by reaction to 'slap' controversy
> Sunderland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton32159856362054
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153950-1136
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 