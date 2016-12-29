Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is ruled out for between "six-to-eight weeks" after straining his knee ligaments in the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has confirmed that he expects to be without first-choice keeper Jordan Pickford for up to two months.

The England hopeful hurt his knee in a collision with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and teammate Papy Djilobodji in the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Despite continuing for the remainder of the game, it later emerged that the 22-year-old required a scan on the injury and faced the prospect of missing between eight-to-10 weeks of action.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunderland's meeting with Burnley on New Year's Eve, Moyes said: "Jordan Pickford has good news and bad news. The good news is he hasn't ruptured his ACL, the bad news is he's strained it.

"We're looking at six-to-eight weeks. It's a major disappointment for him and for us because he's been saving us points."

Vito Mannone, first-choice stopper at the start of the campaign before Pickford's emergence, is now expected to take over goalkeeping duties.