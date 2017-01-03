Jan 3, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-0
Watford
Shawcross (45')
Biram Diouf (19')
HT

Team News: Marko Arnautovic, Jonathan Walters return to Stoke City XI

Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
Marko Arnautovic and Jonathan Walters return to the Stoke City team for Tuesday's Premier League clash at home to Watford.
Attacking duo Marko Arnautovic and Jonathan Walters have returned to the Stoke City team for Tuesday's Premier League clash at home to Watford.

Arnautovic and Walters have replaced Xherdan Shaqiri and Ibrahim Afellay from the team that lost at Chelsea last time out, which means that Peter Crouch keeps his spot in the final third of the field once again.

As for Watford, Craig Cathcart and Nordin Amrabat have both dropped out of the XI, with Christian Kabasele and Valon Behrami coming into the selection.

Odion Ighalo has also been left on the bench, meaning that captain Troy Deeney will lead the line with support from Etienne Capoue.

Stoke City: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, M.Indi; Diouf, Allen, Adam, Pieters; Arnautovic; Crouch, Walters
Subs: Given, Bardsley, Whelan, Afellay, Imbula, Shaqiri, Bojan

Watford: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Kabasele, Britos; Doucoure, Guedioura, Behrami, Capoue, Holebas; Deeney
Subs: Pantilimon, Cathcart, Sinclair, Ighalo, Mason, Folivi, Eleftheriou

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20124441212040
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth208392831-327
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682332-924
12Burnley2072112231-923
13Watford2064102335-1222
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044122936-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132244-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
