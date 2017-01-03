Marko Arnautovic and Jonathan Walters return to the Stoke City team for Tuesday's Premier League clash at home to Watford.

Arnautovic and Walters have replaced Xherdan Shaqiri and Ibrahim Afellay from the team that lost at Chelsea last time out, which means that Peter Crouch keeps his spot in the final third of the field once again.

As for Watford, Craig Cathcart and Nordin Amrabat have both dropped out of the XI, with Christian Kabasele and Valon Behrami coming into the selection.

Odion Ighalo has also been left on the bench, meaning that captain Troy Deeney will lead the line with support from Etienne Capoue.

Stoke City: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, M.Indi; Diouf, Allen, Adam, Pieters; Arnautovic; Crouch, Walters

Subs: Given, Bardsley, Whelan, Afellay, Imbula, Shaqiri, Bojan

Watford: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Kabasele, Britos; Doucoure, Guedioura, Behrami, Capoue, Holebas; Deeney

Subs: Pantilimon, Cathcart, Sinclair, Ighalo, Mason, Folivi, Eleftheriou

