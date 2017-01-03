Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Stoke City and Watford.
After a dismal December, both Stoke and Watford will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they meet in the Potteries on Tuesday evening.
Stoke are without a league win since December 3 - a period stretching five matches - while Watford have gone four games without recording maximum points in the top flight.
When the two teams met at Vicarage Road on November 26, Stoke ran out 1-0 winners thanks to an own goal from Heurelho Gomes.
7.10pmWATFORD SUBSTITUTES: Pantilimon, Cathcart, Sinclair, Ighalo, Mason, Folivi, Eleftheriou
7.09pmWATFORD XI: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Kabasele, Britos; Doucoure, Guedioura, Behrami, Capoue, Holebas; Deeney
7.08pmSTOKE CITY SUBSTITUTES: Given; Bardsley, Whelan, Afellay, Imbula, Shaqiri, Bojan
7.07pmSTOKE CITY XI: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi; Diouf, Allen, Adam, Pieters; Arnautovic; Crouch, Walters
7.06pmAnyway, without further ado, let's take a look at the team news which is coming from the Bet365 Stadium. Given the minimal break they have had since their last fixture, i'd expect a few changes...
7.04pmWhile some teams enjoyed some fine results over the Christmas period, the same cannot be said of Stoke City and Watford. Both clubs appear relatively safe from any trouble with relegation this season but they have found wins hard to come by of late, with neither team emerging victorious for almost a month. They've also been conceding a hatful at the back so while neither side will be full of confidence heading into tonight's contest, at least we may see a few goals!
