Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Arsenal , meanwhile, have won their last two games without conceding and know that a third consecutive win today would see them climb up to third in the table.

7.09pm Despite sitting in a lofty ninth place, the prospect of relegation will certainly still be on Eddie Howe 's mind, such is the tight nature of the entire bottom half. However, a 12-point gap at the halfway stage of the season would be a very strong position for the Cherries to be in, and victory would also leave them only 13 points adrift of the magic 40-point mark. They are already seven places better off than they were at the halfway point last season, so there are plenty of reasons to be cheerful for Bournemouth right now.

7.07pm Both teams have plenty of firepower in their sides, then, and I think it is fair to say that both will be fairly happy with how their seasons have gone so far too. Arsenal still have work to do, of course, but Bournemouth will be delighted by their position in the halfway stage. They come into this match in the top half of the table and, while victory would not be enough to move them up a place to eighth tonight, it would lift them 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

7.05pm However, for the most part Sanchez has been playing as the club's main striker this season. The Chilean has certainly proved that he can play in that position, but in the last two games he has been pushed further out wide to accommodate Olivier Giroud, who once again leads the line tonight. It is his third consecutive start having not started a single league game all season before this run, but he boasts a very good record of eight goals in the last six matches which he has started. That includes, of course, the remarkable scorpion goal he scored against Palace on Sunday.

7.03pm Ramsey will play in the trio just behind the striker alongside Iwobi, who scored against Palace, and Sanchez, who has been one of the standout performers of the season so far. Indeed, the Chilean has nine goals and three assists from his nine away appearances in the Premier League so far this season, and is just one goal short of his best-ever tally of 10 goals away from home in a European top-flight season - set with Udinese in 2010-11.

7.01pm Like Bournemouth, Arsenal have made three changes from that win over Palace, and one of those is an enforced one in the holding midfield role. Mohamed Elneny has departed for the African Cup of Nations, and so Francis Coquelin replaces him in the starting XI alongside Xhaka tonight. Aaron Ramsey also comes into the side in place of Lucas Perez, who drops to the bench.

6.59pm As for Arsenal, the headline news for them is that Shkodran Mustafi returns to the starting lineup following a spell out through injury, replacing Gabriel in the side as the Brazilian drops to the bench. Mustafi was on the bench for the win over Palace, but this is his first start since picking up the injury in the only change to the back five, with Bellerin, Koscielny and Monreal all keeping their places.

6.57pm Bournemouth's defenders have weighed in with quite a few goals of their own so far this season, and in particular Charlie Daniels has impressed in the final third. Indeed, the full-back has registered the most assists (7) and created the most chances (54) of any Bournemouth player in the Premier League. With Francis, Cook and Ake all capable of popping up with the odd goal too, it is a very valuable unit to have at both ends of the park.

6.55pm Ryan Fraser, who also scored against Swansea, keeps his place in the starting XI alongside Stanislas and King in that trio just behind Wilson. As mentioned, Gosling also comes into the midfield, replacing Surman as the latter drops to the bench. Harry Arter keeps his place, though, and there are no changes at the back as Eddie Howe once again partners Ake with Cook at the heart of the defence.

6.53pm That is one of three changes made by Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, with Dan Gosling and Callum Wilson also returning to the starting XI. Wilson scored Bournemouth's goal in the reverse fixture between these two sides but may have felt that his position was under threat after Benik Afobe scored the opener against Swansea last time out. Afobe also withdrew from the DR Congo squad for the African Cup of Nations in order to continue his progress at Bournemouth, so he will be unhappy to miss out today.

6.51pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well the big news as far as Bournemouth are concerned is the absence of Jack Wilshere, who misses out this evening as he is ineligible to play against his parent club. That will be a big blow for the Cherries in midfield, but Arsene Wenger will surely be happy with how the England international is progressing at Dean Court. Joshua King, who scored the last goal during Bournemouth's win over Swansea on New Year's Eve, replaces Wilshere.

6.49pm ARSENAL SUBS: Ospina, Maitland-Niles, Gabriel, Holding, Reine-Adelaide, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lucas

6.49pm ARSENAL STARTING XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Xhaka; Ramsey, Iwobi, Sanchez; Giroud

6.47pm BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Federici, Mings, A Smith, B Smith, Surman, Ibe, Mousset

6.47pm BOURNEMOUTH STARTING XI: Boruc; Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels; Arter, Gosling, Stanislas, Fraser, King; Wilson