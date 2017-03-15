General view of Britannia Stadium

Stoke City

Stoke City chairman: 'Wilfried Bony must fight for place in squad'

Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Stoke City chairman Peter Coates admits to being "disappointed" with Wilfried Bony's lack of playing time, but says that it is down to the player to prove his worth.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 14:00 UK

Stoke City outcast Wilfried Bony has been told by chairman Peter Coates to knuckle down and earn his place in the side after openly airing his displeasure at being overlooked.

The Ivory Coast international has failed to make any sort of impact at the bet365 Stadium since joining on a season-long loan from Manchester City last summer.

Bony has not started a game for City since November 19 and has failed to even make the bench in the Potters' last four fixtures, leading to his outburst earlier this week when claiming that the current situation is "crazy".

Stoke chief Coates has now had his say on the matter, insisting that it is simply down to the player himself to prove that he is worthy of a place in the squad.

"We are also disappointed that he hasn't been playing more," he is quoted as saying by Stoke Sentinel. "But he has had opportunities and the manager has already gone on record to speak about this.

"All players are disappointed when they don't get into the team, but of course you have to be there on merit, as with anything in life. This is really Mark's domain, though, and a decision for him."

Bony has featured 11 times in all for Stoke this season, scoring a total of two goals - both coming in the 3-1 league win over former club Swansea City in October.

Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Wilfried Bony: 'Stoke situation is crazy'
>
View our homepages for Wilfried Bony, Peter Coates, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Stoke City chairman: 'Wilfried Bony must fight for place in squad'
 Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Wilfried Bony: 'Stoke City situation is crazy'
 Charlie Adam of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015
Charlie Adam wants new Stoke City deal
Premier League trio keen on Jakub Jankto?Mark Hughes: 'We made our own luck'Berahino delighted to be back playingResult: Man City held to goalless draw by StokeTeam News: Sterling one of three to drop out
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City - as it happenedPep Guardiola coy on title chancesArnautovic doubtful for Man City clashJack Butland close to first-team returnBirmingham to rekindle Johnson interest?
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 