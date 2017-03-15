Stoke City chairman Peter Coates admits to being "disappointed" with Wilfried Bony's lack of playing time, but says that it is down to the player to prove his worth.

Stoke City outcast Wilfried Bony has been told by chairman Peter Coates to knuckle down and earn his place in the side after openly airing his displeasure at being overlooked.

The Ivory Coast international has failed to make any sort of impact at the bet365 Stadium since joining on a season-long loan from Manchester City last summer.

Bony has not started a game for City since November 19 and has failed to even make the bench in the Potters' last four fixtures, leading to his outburst earlier this week when claiming that the current situation is "crazy".

Stoke chief Coates has now had his say on the matter, insisting that it is simply down to the player himself to prove that he is worthy of a place in the squad.

"We are also disappointed that he hasn't been playing more," he is quoted as saying by Stoke Sentinel. "But he has had opportunities and the manager has already gone on record to speak about this.

"All players are disappointed when they don't get into the team, but of course you have to be there on merit, as with anything in life. This is really Mark's domain, though, and a decision for him."

Bony has featured 11 times in all for Stoke this season, scoring a total of two goals - both coming in the 3-1 league win over former club Swansea City in October.