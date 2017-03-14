Striker Wilfried Bony says that he feels that he is in a "crazy" situation at Stoke City as he continues to be left out of the first-team reckoning.

Stoke City striker Wilfried Bony has reiterated that he has not been told why he is not featuring in the club's first-team squad.

Bony - who is on a season-long from Manchester City - started slowly at the Potteries, but he has not been used since he made a substitute appearance against Liverpool on December 27.

Manager Mark Hughes has previously suggested that he has no issues with Bony, but the Ivorian has claimed that he has been left in the dark regarding his playing time at the Staffordshire outfit.

The 28-year-old told Facebook channel KCTV: "I want to know why I'm not playing. It is really crazy when the people say you are fine and that everything is okay, but you don't play.

"I have asked [Mark Hughes] and he says I am training well, my attitude is good and I don't need to change that but why I don't play, I don't know."

Bony has scored a total of two goals from 11 outings since signing for Stoke.