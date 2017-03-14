General view of Britannia Stadium

Stoke City

Wilfried Bony: 'Stoke City situation is crazy'

Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Striker Wilfried Bony says that he feels that he is in a "crazy" situation at Stoke City as he continues to be left out of the first-team reckoning.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 16:26 UK

Stoke City striker Wilfried Bony has reiterated that he has not been told why he is not featuring in the club's first-team squad.

Bony - who is on a season-long from Manchester City - started slowly at the Potteries, but he has not been used since he made a substitute appearance against Liverpool on December 27.

Manager Mark Hughes has previously suggested that he has no issues with Bony, but the Ivorian has claimed that he has been left in the dark regarding his playing time at the Staffordshire outfit.

The 28-year-old told Facebook channel KCTV: "I want to know why I'm not playing. It is really crazy when the people say you are fine and that everything is okay, but you don't play.

"I have asked [Mark Hughes] and he says I am training well, my attitude is good and I don't need to change that but why I don't play, I don't know."

Bony has scored a total of two goals from 11 outings since signing for Stoke.

Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
Read Next:
Mark Hughes: 'We made our own luck'
>
View our homepages for Wilfried Bony, Mark Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Wilfried Bony: 'Stoke City situation is crazy'
 Charlie Adam of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015
Charlie Adam wants new Stoke City deal
 General View of the stadium prior to the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and US Citta di Palermo at Stadio Friuli on August 30, 2015
Report: Premier League trio keen on Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto
Mark Hughes: 'We made our own luck'Berahino delighted to be back playingResult: Man City held to goalless draw by StokeTeam News: Sterling one of three to drop outLive Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City - as it happened
Pep Guardiola coy on title chancesArnautovic doubtful for Man City clashJack Butland close to first-team returnBirmingham to rekindle Johnson interest?Mark Hughes wants more from Arnautovic
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 