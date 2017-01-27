Controversial forward Saido Berahino says that he is "so grateful" that Stoke City rescued him from his West Bromwich Albion nightmare.

The 23-year-old ended a 13-year association with West Brom when he joined Stoke on a five-and-a-half-year contract last week after the two clubs agreed a deal which could rise to £15m.

Berahino played just 245 minutes of football for West Brom during the 2016-17 campaign and left the Hawthorns after rejecting a new contract due a strained relationship with head coach Tony Pulis and the board.

The centre-forward was sent to a conditioning camp by Pulis in October due to concerns over his fitness, but Berahino is keen to put the past behind him as he prepares to get his career back on track at Stoke.

"The last two years have been difficult but I am a stronger person now and am looking to create great memories here. I have regrets and I could have handled things better, but I was young and you live and learn from those mistakes," Berahino told reporters.

"It was hard for me, especially because the West Brom fans didn't really know what was going on. I am just so grateful that Stoke came after me window after window, and showed tremendous faith in me. It means a lot.

"I need a bit of guidance now to get back on the right track, and Mark Hughes will give me that - I totally believe that. I made this move because everything about it was right for me. The manager, the players, the staff. It feels special."

Berahino, who scored 10 times for England's Under-21 outfit between 2013 and 2015, came through the youth system at West Brom before making his first-team debut in 2010.