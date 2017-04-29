Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
0-0
West HamWest Ham United

Muniesa (17')
FT

Mark Hughes: 'Saido Berahino form is frustrating'

Stoke City's Saido Berahino grabs the arm of referee Neil Swarbrick during the Premier League match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is hopeful that Saido Berahino will break his duck for the club before the end of the season.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 23:15 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has admitted that Saido Berahino is growing frustrated with his lack of goals since joining the club from West Bromwich Albion in January.

Saturday's 0-0 draw at the bet365 Stadium saw Berahino's wait for a Premier League goal extend to 25 matches - a run which stretches all the back to February 2016 while still at West Brom.

Much of that time was spent on the fringes of the first team with the Baggies, though, and Hughes is confident that he will rediscover his best form once he has got back up to match fitness.

"It's difficult when you're not involved. We know the circumstances at West Brom. He's benefited from Premier League training day in, day out. He's in a better place physically and mentally," he told reporters.

"Clearly, he's playing games and enjoying it. There's more to come from him. It will take time. He's looking forward to next year - he's telling me he's going to have a week off and that's it, he's going to work all summer - that shows the attitude.

"It doesn't surprise me. We've been really pleased with him. He's trying to get back to what we know he's capable of. He's not there now and it's frustrating for him. It plays on his mind - he wants to get off the mark. It'd be nice to get him on scoresheet before the end of the season - that would be perfect."

Stoke's next match comes away to Bournemouth next Saturday before taking on Arsenal and Stoke City in their final two games of the campaign.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016

