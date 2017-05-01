General view of Britannia Stadium

Saido Berahino says he is a stone lighter since joining Stoke City

Saido Berahino says he is a stone lighter since joining Stoke City, with Mark Hughes being told that he will have only one week off this summer to get up to scratch.
Saido Berahino has claimed that he is a stone lighter since joining Stoke City, with manager Mark Hughes being told that he will have only one week off this summer as he tries to recapture his form.

For the 25th consecutive Premier League game, Berahino failed to find the net in the Potters' goalless draw with West Ham United on Saturday - a drought that extends to February 2016.

The 23-year-old, who joined Stoke from West Bromwich Albion in January this year, has had to battle back to fitness, allegedly dropping around six kilograms from what he weighed with the Baggies when he was sent to France for a conditioning programme having been deemed unfit.

"I've lost about six kilograms, six or seven," Berahino told Sky Sports News.

"It's been very easy for me to shift that weight. The way my body is, when I'm playing, I trim down. When I'm not playing, I put on weight. I've got to blame my family for the genes they gave me.

"It's just that I put on weight easily if I don't move. If I don't do exercise, my weight just goes up. That's what happened at West Brom."

Hughes, meanwhile, said: "We know the circumstances at West Brom. He's benefited from Premier League training day in, day out. He's in a better place physically and mentally.

"Clearly, he's playing games and enjoying it. There's more to come from him. It will take time. He's looking forward to next year - he's telling me he's going to have a week off and that's it, he's going to work all summer - that shows the attitude."

Despite failing to get off the mark in senior competitions, Berahino has claimed three goals in four Premier League 2 matches this season.

Stoke City's Saido Berahino grabs the arm of referee Neil Swarbrick during the Premier League match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
