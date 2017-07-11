Stoke City's unsettled attacker Marko Arnautovic suffers knee injury?

Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that Stoke City attacker Marko Arnautovic could be heading for a period on the sidelines after suffering a potentially serious knee injury.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Stoke City attacker Marko Arnautovic could reportedly be heading for a period on the sidelines after suffering a potentially serious knee injury during his team's pre-season victory over Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax on Monday.

It is understood that Arnautovic has handed in a transfer request at Stoke, but the 28-year-old started his club's pre-season friendly with Xamax after travelling to Switzerland with the Potters squad.

The Austrian international was forced off shortly before the interval, however, and according to Sky Sports News, Stoke are fearful that the unsettled forward has sustained a long-term problem.

Stoke chairman Peter Coates has recently revealed that the club have rejected a £15m bid from West Ham United for Arnautovic, who scored seven times in 35 appearances for the Potters during the 2016-17 campaign.

The attacker's reported unhappiness at Stoke is said to be due to having "grown increasingly frustrated with what he sees as a lack of ambition at the bet365 Stadium".

Marko Arnautovic of Stoke City converts a penalty kick against Aston Villa at Britannia Stadium on February 27, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham see bid rejected for Arnautovic?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marko Arnautovic, Peter Coates, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring Stoke's second against Manchester United on December 26, 2015
Marko Arnautovic 'hands in transfer request'
 Joshua Guilavogui for Wolfsburg on November 30, 2014
West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City keen on Wolfsburg midfielder Josuha Guilavogui?
 Marko Arnautovic of Stoke City converts a penalty kick against Aston Villa at Britannia Stadium on February 27, 2016
West Ham United see bid rejected for Stoke City winger Marko Arnautovic?
Marko Arnautovic suffers knee injury?Stoke confirm rejected Arnautovic bidReport: Burnley enter race for WhelanReport: Aston Villa target Peter CrouchBojan determined to take Stoke chance
Burnley complete Walters signingReport: Stoke launch £12m Delph bidPL season to begin on a Friday nightHughes happy to give Bojan another chanceStoke snap up former Hull defender Tymon
> Stoke City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Nice's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michel Seri (L) vies with Saint-Etienne's French defender Kevin Malcuit during the French L1 football match between Saint-Etienne (ASSE) and Nice (OGCN) at Geoffroy Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne, central France, on Septe
Lille sign Manchester United target Kevin Malcuit
 Luis Fernando Muriel (L) of UC Sampdoria celebrates with his team-mate Carlos Joaquin Correa (R) after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on October 4, 2015
Sevilla agree club-record deal for Luis Muriel
 Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
Stoke City's unsettled attacker Marko Arnautovic suffers knee injury?
Chelsea 'turn attention to Dembele'Wenger 'refusing to sell Olivier Giroud'West Ham 'reignite Joe Hart interest'Stoke confirm rejected Arnautovic bidWest Ham 'never interested in N'Diaye'
West Ham see bid rejected for Arnautovic?N'Diaye on brink of West Ham transfer?Theo Walcott eager to remain at Arsenal?Hernandez 'demands higher West Ham wages'Report: West Ham cool interest in Hart
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 