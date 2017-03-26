World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
vs.
LithuaniaLithuania
 

England boss Gareth Southgate confirms Eric Dier is centre-back option

England midfielder Eric Dier in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
England boss Gareth Southgate says that Eric Dier could start at centre-back in this Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 12:57 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has claimed that Eric Dier could play at centre-back for this Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

The Tottenham Hotspur player is naturally a defensive midfielder, but following the arrival of Victor Wanyama last summer, the 23-year-old has often slotted into a back three at White Hart Lane.

Southgate has some selection issues for this weekend's qualifier at Wembley due to Phil Jones's withdrawal due to a suspected broken toe and Gary Cahill's suspension.

According to the London Evening Standard, when asked if he will call up a replacement, Southgate said: "No, not at the moment."

The 46-year-old will assess his options after the Three Lions play Germany in an international friendly in Dortmund this evening.

"We've still got Chris Smalling, John Stones and Michael Keane," said Southgate. "We've also got Eric Dier who could play at centre-back, but we're also missing some players in midfield. We'll have a look after Germany and assess it from there."

This week's games mark the first outings since Southgate was appointed permanent England manager.

Mauricio Pochettino congratulates Dele Alli during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Read Next:
Alli: 'Pochettino has controlled my temper'
>
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama, Phil Jones, Gary Cahill, Michael Keane, John Stones, Chris Smalling, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester United to face local rivals Manchester City on pre-season tour
 Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Hugo Lloris refuses to rule out Tottenham Hotspur exit
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Kyle Walker: 'Title race not over until fat lady sings'
Southgate confirms Dier is a centre-back optionAlli: 'Pochettino has controlled my temper'Spurs considering bid for ex Liverpool winger?Kyle Walker plays down injury concernsPuel bemoans Marriner penalty decision
Pochettino happy with Janssen, SonPochettino: 'Alli can play anywhere'Pochettino: 'Spurs were better than Saints'Vertonghen: 'We won't give up on title'Eriksen: 'We coped with Kane absence'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More England News
On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
David James urges Joe Hart to join Juventus
 Interim manager Gareth Southgate watches on during England training on October 4, 2016
Michael Keane, Jake Livermore to start for England?
 Phil Jones of Manchester United on the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Phil Jones released from England squad
Southgate confirms Dier is a centre-back optionHodgson "proud" of youth developmentSeaman: 'Hart still England's best'England to assess Raheem Sterling fitnessSouthgate offers support to Jamie Vardy
Southgate reveals Jones toe injurySouthgate: 'England need German mentality'Cahill to captain England against GermanyStones: "We want to prove people wrong"Sterling trains away from England teammates
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 