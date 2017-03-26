England boss Gareth Southgate says that Eric Dier could start at centre-back in this Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

England manager Gareth Southgate has claimed that Eric Dier could play at centre-back for this Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

The Tottenham Hotspur player is naturally a defensive midfielder, but following the arrival of Victor Wanyama last summer, the 23-year-old has often slotted into a back three at White Hart Lane.

Southgate has some selection issues for this weekend's qualifier at Wembley due to Phil Jones's withdrawal due to a suspected broken toe and Gary Cahill's suspension.

According to the London Evening Standard, when asked if he will call up a replacement, Southgate said: "No, not at the moment."

The 46-year-old will assess his options after the Three Lions play Germany in an international friendly in Dortmund this evening.

"We've still got Chris Smalling, John Stones and Michael Keane," said Southgate. "We've also got Eric Dier who could play at centre-back, but we're also missing some players in midfield. We'll have a look after Germany and assess it from there."

This week's games mark the first outings since Southgate was appointed permanent England manager.