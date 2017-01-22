Real Madrid will reportedly go ahead with their £50m summer bid for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, who is their number-one target for the summer window.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli reportedly tops Real Madrid's summer transfer wishlist following another impressive campaign at White Hart Lane.

The England international was recently linked with a £50m switch to Los Blancos, who are currently under a transfer embargo and must put off signing any new players until the end of the season.

Alli is said to be interested in joining the European giants who could potentially treble his current £60,000-a-week wages, despite only agreeing fresh terms in North London four months ago.

According to The Express, the 20-year-old has already had his head turned by the rumoured interest from abroad, but the Spanish giants do not have the best of relationships with Spurs due to a fallout when signing Gareth Bale in 2013.

Alli has scored 11 goals in 21 Premier League appearances for Tottenham this season, including in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Saturday, while also registering a couple of assists.