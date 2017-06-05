Adam Smith claims that reports of Tottenham Hotspur being interested in re-signing him are 'a lot of rubbish', as he commits his future to current club Bournemouth.

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith has admitted that he is flattered to have been linked with a return to former club Tottenham Hotspur, but is taking little notice of the ongoing speculation.

The 26-year-old is said to be among the Lilywhites' top summer transfer targets as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker, who is reportedly wanted by Manchester City.

Smith came through Tottenham's youth ranks but made just two senior outings for the club, before being offloaded to Bournemouth in January 2014 after seven separate loan spells away from White Hart Lane.

Despite the rumoured interest, the former England Under-21s international is committed to helping the Cherries retain their Premier League status for a third-successive season next term.

"That transfer talk is part of football, all the speculation builds towards the end of every season," he told the Daily Echo. "It is always nice to be talked about in a positive way, because it means you are doing something right. I would rather that than be getting bad press.

"But I do not take too much notice of it. I am a Bournemouth player and I am planning to have a nice holiday now, then come back here next season. I was [at Tottenham] for a long time but I don't really take any notice of all the talk – a lot of it is rubbish!"

Smith appeared 36 times for Bournemouth in the top flight last season, playing a direct part in six goals down the flank.