Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly considering a move for Bournemouth defender Adam Smith at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Kyle Walker's future at Spurs is currently up in the air, with suggestions that Manchester City are confident of bringing the full-back to the Etihad Stadium in this summer's transfer window.

According to The Mirror, if Walker departs, Pochettino will launch a move for Smith, who has scored once and provided five assists in 34 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season.

The 26-year-old came through the youth system at Tottenham, but only made two first-team appearances for the London club before joining Bournemouth in 2013.

Kieran Trippier has displaced Walker as Tottenham's first-choice right-back over the last few weeks.