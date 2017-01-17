Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says that his side are capable of winning the title this season.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has insisted that his side are capable of winning the Premier League title this year.

Mauricio Pochettino's side jumped up to second in the Premier League table - seven points off leaders Chelsea - on Saturday courtesy of a comprehensive 4-0 defeat of West Bromwich Albion, which included a hat-trick from Kane.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United all remain in contention too in what is a tight top six, but Kane believes that his side may have the edge as they are "better" than they were last season.

"Definitely [we can win the league]," he told Sky Sports News. "We came very close last year, that was a great experience to be part of, but I think we have got better as a team and grown as a team, and we can hopefully use that experience to help us this year.

"We are on great form, high on confidence, so if we continue that there is no reason why we cannot win it.

"Obviously Chelsea have been flying at the minute, they were on a great run of games, top of the league, and we were trying to catch them, so we knew [West Brom] was an important game for us to try and win and get them three points and we have done that.

"So that gives us a lot of confidence going forward and now we know that if we play like that against anybody in the league, we should win."

Next up for Spurs is a tough trip to Manchester City on Saturday evening.