Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino selects the same side which beat Chelsea for the club's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has selected the same side which beat Chelsea for the club's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Pochettino made changes to his starting lineup for the FA Cup win over Aston Villa last weekend, but he recalls each of the players who missed that game after they ended Chelsea's 13-game winning streak in the top flight.

It means that the likes of Kieran Tripper and Son Heung-min - who have impressed in recent weeks - must do with a place among the substitutes.

As for West Brom, head coach Tony Pulis has made just the one alteration from the team which began the victory over Hull City on January 2.

Jonas Olsson comes into the centre of defence in place of Jonny Evans, who remains absent through injury, while as expected, there is no spot on the bench for Saido Berahino.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane

Subs: Vorm, Davies, Trippier, Winks, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Son

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Olsson, Brunt; Fletcher, Yacob; Chadli, Morrison, Phillips; Rondon

Subs: Myhill; Galloway, Robson-Kanu, McClean, Leko, Field, Wilson

Follow the game at White Hart Lane with Sports Mole's live commentary.