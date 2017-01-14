Jan 14, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Kane (12'), McAuley (26' og.)
Team News: Tottenham Hotspur at full strength for West Bromwich Albion clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino selects the same side which beat Chelsea for the club's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11:49 UK

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has selected the same side which beat Chelsea for the club's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Pochettino made changes to his starting lineup for the FA Cup win over Aston Villa last weekend, but he recalls each of the players who missed that game after they ended Chelsea's 13-game winning streak in the top flight.

It means that the likes of Kieran Tripper and Son Heung-min - who have impressed in recent weeks - must do with a place among the substitutes.

As for West Brom, head coach Tony Pulis has made just the one alteration from the team which began the victory over Hull City on January 2.

Jonas Olsson comes into the centre of defence in place of Jonny Evans, who remains absent through injury, while as expected, there is no spot on the bench for Saido Berahino.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane
Subs: Vorm, Davies, Trippier, Winks, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Son

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Olsson, Brunt; Fletcher, Yacob; Chadli, Morrison, Phillips; Rondon
Subs: Myhill; Galloway, Robson-Kanu, McClean, Leko, Field, Wilson

Saido Berahino sits on the bench prior to the game between West Brom and Stoke on January 2, 2016
