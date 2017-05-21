May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Team News: Six changes for Hull City in Premier League swansong against Tottenham Hotspur

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Relegated Hull City make six changes ahead of their final Premier League fixture of the season against Tottenham Hotspur at the KCOM Stadium.
Hull City have six changes to their starting XI ahead of their Premier League swansong against Tottenham Hotspur at the KCOM Stadium.

David Marshall starts in goal and there are also places for Omar Elabdellaoui, Curtis Davies, Tom Huddlestone and 20-year-old Jarrod Bowen.

Meanwhile, first-team players Eldin Jakupovic, Kamil Grosicki, Andrew Robertson and Ahmed Elmohamady are on the bench as the Tigers see out the season before dropping to the Championship.

As for Spurs, who are assured of second place in the league, they make just two changes, with Christian Eriksen and Kieran Trippier taking over from Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko.

Hull City: Marshall, Ranocchia, Davies, Dawson, Huddlestone, Elabdellaoui, Tymon, N'Diaye, Bowen, Clucas, Niasse
Subs: Jakupovic, Robertson, Elmohamady, Grosicki, Batty, Olley, Mbokani

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane
Subs: Vorm, Wimmer, Dembele, Lesniak, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

Follow all the action from the KCOM Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
