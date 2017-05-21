Hull City have six changes to their starting XI ahead of their Premier League swansong against Tottenham Hotspur at the KCOM Stadium.
David Marshall starts in goal and there are also places for Omar Elabdellaoui, Curtis Davies, Tom Huddlestone and 20-year-old Jarrod Bowen.
Meanwhile, first-team players Eldin Jakupovic, Kamil Grosicki, Andrew Robertson and Ahmed Elmohamady are on the bench as the Tigers see out the season before dropping to the Championship.
As for Spurs, who are assured of second place in the league, they make just two changes, with Christian Eriksen and Kieran Trippier taking over from Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko.
Hull City: Marshall, Ranocchia, Davies, Dawson, Huddlestone, Elabdellaoui, Tymon, N'Diaye, Bowen, Clucas, Niasse
Subs: Jakupovic, Robertson, Elmohamady, Grosicki, Batty, Olley, Mbokani
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane
Subs: Vorm, Wimmer, Dembele, Lesniak, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen
Follow all the action from the KCOM Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.