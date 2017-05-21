Relegated Hull City make six changes ahead of their final Premier League fixture of the season against Tottenham Hotspur at the KCOM Stadium.

David Marshall starts in goal and there are also places for Omar Elabdellaoui, Curtis Davies, Tom Huddlestone and 20-year-old Jarrod Bowen.

Meanwhile, first-team players Eldin Jakupovic, Kamil Grosicki, Andrew Robertson and Ahmed Elmohamady are on the bench as the Tigers see out the season before dropping to the Championship.

As for Spurs, who are assured of second place in the league, they make just two changes, with Christian Eriksen and Kieran Trippier taking over from Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko.

Hull City: Marshall, Ranocchia, Davies, Dawson, Huddlestone, Elabdellaoui, Tymon, N'Diaye, Bowen, Clucas, Niasse

Subs: Jakupovic, Robertson, Elmohamady, Grosicki, Batty, Olley, Mbokani

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane

Subs: Vorm, Wimmer, Dembele, Lesniak, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

