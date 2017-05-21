Good afternoon and welcome to our live text coverage of the final-day Premier League clash between Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur.
There is nothing beyond pride at stake this afternoon since the hosts are already relegated and Spurs have been confirmed as the division's runners-up.
Hull start the afternoon in 18th place in the table and cannot finish any higher or lower regardless of today's result, with the same applying to the visitors in second.
Please note that the match gets underway at 3.00pm.
2.34pmTottenham are traditionally poor on the final day of the season when playing away, having lost lost six of their last eight final-day fixtures that happen to be on the road, including a 5-1 drubbing against relegated Newcastle United last season.
2.30pmFrom one manager who has earned plaudits while battling relegation, to another who has made a name for himself at the right end of the table. Mauricio Pochettino has worked wonders at Spurs this season, guiding them to a second-placed finish in the top flight for the fist time since 1962-63.
2.28pmIs it any wonder that Silva has been linked with a move elsewhere? Watford and Southampton are both said to be in the hunt for his services. Hull won't be in the Premier League next term, but Silva just might.
2.26pmAlthough Hull dropped out of the top division with a whimper during last weekend's 4-0 thumping at Palace, they have shown dramatic improvement under Marco Silva, winning won 21 points from 17 matches - that's more than eight other teams since he took charge!
2.25pmThe Tigers seem to have trouble scoring against today's opposition as well. They've managed five in nine and have never found the net more than once while playing Spurs in the top flight.
2.24pmInterestingly, Hull won the first ever Premier League fixture between these two sides in 2008 but have been unable to repeat that feat since, losing six and drawing two of the next eight meetings.
2.20pmAs we've already touched on, Hull are already relegated ahead of kickoff and Spurs have been confirmed as Premier League runners-up, but surely both sides will want to finish their campaign on a high.
2.16pmSpurs have recalled Christian Eriksen after resting him during their emphatic win over Leicester City last time out, while Kieran Trippier returns for injury to claim a place a full-back. Slovakian youngster Filip Lesniak starts on the bench, while Kyle Walker failed a late fitness test.
2.12pmAmong the changes is David Marshall stepping in for Eldin Jakupovic between the sticks, Curtis Davies replacing Maguire in defence and Jarrod Bowen taking Evandro's place. Oumar Niasse, who is on loan from Everton, leads the Hull attack this afternoon.
2.11pmEvandro, Harry Maguire and Abel Hernandez were unavailable for the hosts today and they join Will Keane, Lazar Markovic, Ryan Mason, David Meyler and Moses Odubajo on the sidelines - it's just as well there's nothing at stake for the injury-ravaged Tigers!
2.08pmYou wouldn't know this match is essentially meaningless from both starting XIs. The two managers have fielded their strongest available line-ups, although Hull have made a number of changes from last weekend's costly defeat to Crystal Palace, mostly due to injuries.
2.08pmSPURS XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane
2.06pmHULL XI: Marshall, Ranocchia, Dawson, Davies, Elabdellaoui, Huddlestone, N'Diaye, Tymon, Bowen, Clucas, Niasse
2.06pmFirst up, team news...
