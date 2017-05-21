Good afternoon and welcome to our live text coverage of the final-day Premier League clash between Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur.

There is nothing beyond pride at stake this afternoon since the hosts are already relegated and Spurs have been confirmed as the division's runners-up.

Hull start the afternoon in 18th place in the table and cannot finish any higher or lower regardless of today's result, with the same applying to the visitors in second.

Please note that the match gets underway at 3.00pm.