Hugo Lloris returns between the sticks for Tottenham Hotspur as Middlesbrough visit White Hart Lane.

Hugo Lloris is back between the sticks for Tottenham Hotspur tonight as Middlesbrough visit White Hart Lane.

The Spurs captain missed the midweek draw at Sunderland with an illness but is fit enough to return as Michel Vorm drops down to the bench.

Mauricio Pochettino makes just one other change as Ben Davies comes in at left-back for Danny Rose, who is out with a knee injury.

Harry Kane continues to lead the line as Spurs look to defend their unbeaten home record, with attacking support from Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.

For the visitors, Aitor Karanka makes two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion in midweek.

Alvaro Negredo continues to lead the line, while Stewart Downing earns a recall in the middle of the park at the expense of Cristhian Stuani.

The other change comes at right-back, with Arsenal loanee Calum Chambers coming in for Antonio Barragan, who drops out of the matchday squad altogether.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Dembele, Wanyama; Dele, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Subs: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Onomah, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen

Middlesbrough: Valdes; Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio; Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw, Traore, Downing; Negredo

Subs: Guzan, Ayala, Leadbitter, Guedioura, Stuani, Bamford, Gestede

Keep up with all of the action from White Hart Lane tonight with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.