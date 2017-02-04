Feb 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
0-0
Middlesbrough
LIVE

Team News: Hugo Lloris back for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Hugo Lloris returns between the sticks for Tottenham Hotspur as Middlesbrough visit White Hart Lane.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 16:49 UK

Hugo Lloris is back between the sticks for Tottenham Hotspur tonight as Middlesbrough visit White Hart Lane.

The Spurs captain missed the midweek draw at Sunderland with an illness but is fit enough to return as Michel Vorm drops down to the bench.

Mauricio Pochettino makes just one other change as Ben Davies comes in at left-back for Danny Rose, who is out with a knee injury.

Harry Kane continues to lead the line as Spurs look to defend their unbeaten home record, with attacking support from Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.

For the visitors, Aitor Karanka makes two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion in midweek.

Alvaro Negredo continues to lead the line, while Stewart Downing earns a recall in the middle of the park at the expense of Cristhian Stuani.

The other change comes at right-back, with Arsenal loanee Calum Chambers coming in for Antonio Barragan, who drops out of the matchday squad altogether.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Dembele, Wanyama; Dele, Eriksen, Son, Kane
Subs: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Onomah, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen

Middlesbrough: Valdes; Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio; Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw, Traore, Downing; Negredo
Subs: Guzan, Ayala, Leadbitter, Guedioura, Stuani, Bamford, Gestede

Keep up with all of the action from White Hart Lane tonight with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino: Alli "very happy" at Spurs
>
View our homepages for Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Mauricio Pochettino, Ben Davies, Danny Rose, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Aitor Karanka, Alvaro Negredo, Stewart Downing, Cristhian Stuani, Calum Chambers, Antonio Barragan, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Middlesbrough
 Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Team News: Hugo Lloris back for Tottenham Hotspur
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur must be ready if Chelsea slip up'
Pochettino: Alli "very happy" at SpursRose to see specialist about knee injurySherwood: 'Alli similar to Lampard'Kane: 'Rodwell should have gone'Spurs turned down loan bid for Janssen
Pochettino slams 'two missed points'Result: Spurs held by Sunderland at Stadium of LightTeam News: Son in for Spurs, Lloris out illLive Commentary: Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happenedGalatasaray planning late Janssen swoop?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Middlesbrough
 Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Team News: Hugo Lloris back for Tottenham Hotspur
 Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
Patrick Bamford reveals spat with Burnley boss Sean Dyche
Boro striker Rhodes delighted with Owls moveKaranka: 'I never considered leaving'Wednesday confirm Jordan Rhodes signingMiddlesbrough confirm Guedioura arrivalAitor Karanka: 'Draw a fair result'
Result: Middlesbrough hold Baggies to drawBoro 'beat Hull to Guedioura signing'Wednesday 'complete £10m Rhodes deal'Boro winger Chapman seals Blades returnTeam News: Chambers, Friend absent for Boro
> Middlesbrough Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Africa Cup of Nations
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24139245162948
3Arsenal24145552282447
4Liverpool24137452302246
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough24410101926-722
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand