Middlesbrough , meanwhile, are winless in their last six matches and began the day just two points clear of the relegation zone.

The hosts come into this match looking to close the gap on Chelsea back to nine points following the league leaders' 3-1 win over Arsenal earlier today.

27 min Uncomfortable moment for Lloris as Negredo puts him under pressure from a big hoof up the pitch. The Boro striker challenges for the ball and Lloris completely misses it, but the referee blows for a foul. Alderweireld was mopping up behind his keeper anyway, but that wasn't particularly convincing from the Spurs skipper.

25 min OFF THE POST! Spurs are getting closer to finally finding the breakthrough! This time it comes from a corner as Alderweireld attacks Eriksen's delivery at the front post and flicks a header towards goal, only to see it come off the outside of the post.

23 min Better from Boro as they get the ball inside the Spurs half for a prolonged period, but it goes nowhere and they are eventually forced into a long ball forward which is easily dealt with.

21 min The hosts are camped in the Boro half at the moment, and Negredo is becoming increasingly isolated up front as a result. Not much joy for the visitors in an attacking sense so far.

19 min Spurs have enjoyed 74% of the possession so far in this match, which is a sign of their dominance in the opening 20 minutes. All that has been missing so far is a goal.

17 min Almost another chance for the hosts as Walker swings a beauty of a cross in towards the front post, but Kane is just short of connecting with it and Boro survive again.

15 min Boro make a rare break forward and win a free kick, which Downing swings into the box. Spurs can only clear it as far as Forshaw, but his hooked shot is not powerful or accurate enough to trouble the keeper.

13 min We're only 13 minutes into this game, but it may feel like longer than that for Boro. They have been under the cosh for the most part and could be in for a difficult afternoon if things carry on like this.

11 min In the immediate aftermath of that Alli chance Victor Valdes raised his hands to the Tottenham man and pushed him twice in the face. Alli did not make a meal of it but, had the officials seen it, then it could well have been a red card for the Boro keeper.

9 min CHANCE! Another chance for Tottenham, who have made a really bright start to the game. Eriksen cuts the defence open with a brilliant pass in from the right channel, and Alli matches it with his run. However, he can't wrap his foot around it and slams his effort into the side-netting.

7 min Spurs come close again as Davies fizzes a low ball right across the face of goal, but Kane can't connect to tap it in and it rolls through to safety.

5 min CHANCE! Son scored the opener after just seven minutes in the reverse fixture, and he almost does it even quicker here. Alli slides the ball through to the South Korean, who has time and space to look up and pick his spot. He tries to drill one into the bottom corner, but Valdes does really well to get down and push it away.

4 min CHANCE! The first chance of the game falls the way of Boro, though, as Traore skips past Davies all too easily and swings a fine ball into the box. Negredo rises highest to meet it, but he plants his header over the crossbar.

3 min Spurs have made a decent start to this match, looking to get at Middlesbrough from the first whistle and playing at a decent tempo. They want an early goal.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go then! Spurs get us underway for today's evening kickoff!

5.28pm The reverse fixture, meanwhile, saw Son score twice in the opening 23 minutes to help Spurs with a 2-1 win at the Riverside in September. Gibson pulled a goal back for the home side on that occasion, and both goalscorers are in from the start today.

5.26pm That winless run does include a 1-1 draw in the 2003 League Cup quarter-final, when Boro triumph on penalties to progress, but that is as close as they have come to success at White Hart Lane in recent years. Their last visit came in March 2009, but they were quickly sent packing with a 4-0 defeat courtesy of goals from Keane, Pavlyuchenko and a brace from Aaron Lennon.

5.24pm White Hart Lane has not been the happiest hunting ground for Boro either, with the North-east outfit having failed to win on their last eight visits to the stadium, drawing three and losing five since goals from Massimo Maccarone, Geremi and Joseph-Desire Job gave them a 3-0 win in September 2002.

5.22pm Spurs have won the past two league meetings between these two sides, and another victory this evening will make it three on the bounce for the first time in this fixture since September 1988. Spurs, perhaps unsurprisingly, have enjoyed the better of this one in recent years, losing just one of their last 10 meetings in all competitions.

5.20pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at White Hart Lane, which means that it is time for a prediction! Boro are a difficult team to face under Karanka, but Spurs have the tools to break them down and have been imperious at home this season. I'm going for a 1-0 victory to Tottenham.

5.18pm Middlesbrough picked up their ninth draw of the season last time out having come from behind to take a point from a home game against West Brom and, while another point this evening wouldn't do a huge deal to ease their survival hopes, I'm sure Karanka would be delighted to accept a draw if it were offered to him now.

5.16pm Boro may be difficult to beat on the road, but they find it even harder to actually win. They are without an away victory since their very first away game of the season back in August - a run of 11 matches in all competitions and 10 in the Premier League. Indeed, away wins in the top flight are very rare for Boro, with just one in their last 24 and only nine from their last 75 - a run which includes 24 draws and 42 defeats.

5.14pm Both of those points did come in hard-fought away draws, though, with Boro have come away from both the Emirates and the Etihad with something to show for their efforts. They were close to another point at Old Trafford more recently too, only to lose to a late goal. Boro away games are rarely goal-fests either, I'm sorry to say, with just 20 going in during their time on the road so far this season - the lowest tally in the division.

5.12pm The concern for Boro heading into today's game will be that their only wins so far this season have all come against teams in the bottom seven with them - against Sunderland, Bournemouth, Hull and Swansea. By contrast, they have only picked up two points from a possible 21 against teams in the top seven, with five defeats from seven matches against either Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Spurs, Arsenal or Chelsea.

5.10pm Ultimately, it is Boro's lack of goals which have prevented them from doing that. Today's visitors have scored just 19 goals in their 23 Premier League outings so far this season - unsurprisingly the lowest tally in the league. They do boast a good defensive record - the best outside the top seven and one of the best in the entire league - but it is sticking the ball in the back of the net at the other end which is causing them the most problems.

5.08pm Boro are the best placed of those six teams, but with only one point separating them from the drop zone it is still a much more perilous position than Karanka would like to be in right now. No team has won fewer games than Boro this season, while none have drawn more either, so it is turning those draws into victories that seems to be the main problem for the North-East outfit.

5.06pm That is a formidable record for Middlesbrough to try to break today, and they don't come into the match in particular great form either. The visitors are winless in their last six Premier League games, drawing three and losing three since their triumph over Swansea City on December 17. That has left them in a bit of trouble towards the bottom of the table, where just two points separate the bottom six following today's results.

5.04pm In all likelihood, that record will improve even further this afternoon, with Spurs rarely slipping up in these types of matches. Indeed, you have to go back to April 2012 for the last time they were beaten by a promoted side, when they lost to Queens Park Rangers. Since then Tottenham have won 25 and drawn two of their 27 games against teams who came up from the Championship the season before.

5.02pm Even a draw would see Tottenham make it 12 without defeat in front of their own fans - a mark they haven't achieved for five years. Spurs are the only side in the Premier League yet to lose at home this season, with nine wins and two draws from their 11 league games at White Hart Lane. Only runaway league leaders Chelsea can boast a better record in front of their own fans than Pochettino's side.

5pm Spurs have been particularly stingy in terms of goals conceded at home this season, letting in a league-low five at White Hart Lane. Tottenham are currently on a run of six consecutive home league wins, and in the last five of those they have scored 16 goals and conceded just one. Another victory this afternoon would see them string together a seven-match home winning streak in the league for the first time since December 2006.

4.58pm Tuesday's goalless draw against Hull was just the third time that Spurs have failed to score in the Premier League this season, and they haven't drawn consecutive blanks in the top flight since May 2015. Even so, they are the lowest scorers in the top five of the table, with arguably their best work coming at the back. Spurs have conceded fewer goals than any other team in the league this season, with their defence being breached just 16 times.

4.56pm Spurs have lost fewer matches than any other side in the Premier League this season, and they come into this one on a 10-game unbeaten run which stretches back to December 11. The 1-0 loss to Manchester United on that date proved to be the end of a run of just three wins in 13 games, since when Spurs have won eight and drawn two. Their momentum has been slowed a little in recent weeks, though, with both of those draws coming in their last two league games.

4.54pm Following Chelsea's win over Arsenal earlier today the gap at the top is now 12 points, and realistically Spurs must win today to keep any slim title hopes they may have alive. Even a victory would still leave them with a lot to do over the remaining 14 games of the season, but Pochettino stressed the important of being ready to capitalise any slip-ups Chelsea may make. That is something which didn't happen against Sunderland on Tuesday as Spurs were held to a goalless draw on the same night that Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal also dropped points.

4.52pm There is no doubt that Spurs will come into this match as heavy favourites to pick up all three points and, with Arsenal and Liverpool having already lost today, it is a big opportunity for them to steal a march on their rivals. Of course they, like everyone else in the league, are ultimately playing catch-up with Chelsea, but in terms of their Champions League hopes this could prove to be a good weekend for Spurs.

4.50pm The pacey Adama Traore, who always seems to threaten but struggles with the final ball on occasions, will play on the opposite wing to Downing, with the wide men likely to swing a number of crosses into the box for the big Negredo to get his head on. Boro have their three January signings on the bench, meanwhile, with Adlene Guedioura in line to make his debut for the club should he come on.

4.48pm Boro haven't been quite as impressive going forward this season, but their stats would be even worse without Alvaro Negredo leading the line. The Spaniard has been directly involved in 10 of Boro's 19 Premier League goals this term, scoring six and assisting four more. Unsurprisingly, he is Boro's top scorer with that six-goal hail and, having scored from the spot against West Brom on Tuesday, he will be hopeful of finding a breakthrough again today.

4.46pm There is also a change in the back four for Middlesbrough as Calum Chambers returns to the side having been struggling with a foot injury of late. The Arsenal loanee comes in for Barragan, who drops out of the squad entirely, but Bernardo, Gibson and Fabio all keep their places in the team. The defence has been the most impressive unit in the Boro team this season, and it could be heavily tested against this evening.

4.44pm As for Boro, manager Aitor Karanka makes just the two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with West Brom last time out - one of which sees Stewart Downing replace Stuani in the starting XI. Downing was heavily linked with a loan move away from his boyhood club during the January transfer window, and Karanka confirmed that he was free to leave, but no offers arrived and, having stuck around, he gets a rare league start today.

4.42pm Tottenham's main goal threat will come from Harry Kane, however, with the England international leading the line once again today. He also had a relatively slow start to the campaign, not getting his first goal in the league until September, but he has since scored 13 in 18 appearances - including six in his last six league outings. © SilverHub

4.40pm There are no changes further forward for Spurs, with Son Heung-min having overcome a shin injury to start once again. Lamela remains out with a hip injury which has kept him sidelined for a number of months now, but in his absence both Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli have really begun to thrive. Both had fairly slow starts to the season, but they have since hit top form and are likely to be vital to breaking Boro down today.

4.38pm There is an enforced change in defence for the hosts too as Danny Rose misses out with a knee injury, meaning that Ben Davies comes into the side for a rare start. Jan Vertonghen remains sidelined with an ankle injury too, so Eric Dier continues his partnership with Alderweireld at the heart of the defence. Kyle Walker, as ever, is on the right side and could prove to be a key attacking weapon for the hosts today against an organised and disciplined Middlesbrough side.

4.36pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, the headline as far as Spurs are concerned is that captain Hugo Lloris returns in goal having missed the midweek match with Sunderland due to illness. Michel Vorm kept a clean sheet at the Stadium of Light, but Lloris was always expected to return this afternoon and sure enough Mauricio Pochettino drafts him straight back into the starting XI here.

4.34pm MIDDLESBROUGH SUBS: Guzan, Ayala, Leadbitter, Guedioura, Stuani, Bamford, Gestede

4.34pm MIDDLESBROUGH STARTING XI: Valdes; Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio; Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw, Traore, Downing; Negredo

4.32pm TOTTENHAM SUBS: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Onomah, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen

4.32pm TOTTENHAM STARTING XI: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Dembele, Wanyama, Dele, Eriksen, Son; Kane