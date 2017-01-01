Jan 1, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-3
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Holebas (44')
HT
Kane (27', 33'), Alli (41')

Team News: Abdoulaye Doucoure makes Premier League debut for Watford

Rennes' Abdoulaye Doucoure and Guingamp's Steeven Langil in action during the French Cup final on May 3, 2014
Abdoulaye Doucoure makes his first Premier League start for Watford as they host Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on New Year's Day.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 13:00 UK

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has made four changes to his starting XI as they prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash on New Year's Day.

Abdoulaye Doucoure makes his Premier League debut for the Hornets, replacing Valon Behrami, while Craig Cathcart starts for the first time since September 26 in place of Miguel Britos.

The other two changes from the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace see Troy Deeney and Camilo Zuniga replace Daryl Janmaat and Odion Ighalo.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, also makes four changes to the team that beat Southampton 4-1 in midweek.

Kieran Trippier and Kevin Wimmer come in for the suspended Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen while Toby Alderweireld and Son Heung-min also come into the side.

Watford: Gomes, Kaboul, Prodl, Cathcart, Zuniga, Capoue, Guedioura, Holebas, Amrabat, Doucoure, Deeney
Subs: Pantilimon, Sinclair, Ighalo, Kabasele, Mason, Stewart, Rowan

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Rose, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane
Subs: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Davies, Dembele, Winks, Sissoko, Janssen

Follow all the action from Vicarage Road with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Qarabag FK at White Hart Lane on September 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
 Eric 'razor' Dier congratulates Dele Alli during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Dele Alli praises "big brother" Eric Dier
Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
 Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Jerome Sinclair 'to leave Watford on loan'
