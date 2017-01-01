Abdoulaye Doucoure makes his first Premier League start for Watford as they host Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on New Year's Day.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has made four changes to his starting XI as they prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash on New Year's Day.

Abdoulaye Doucoure makes his Premier League debut for the Hornets, replacing Valon Behrami, while Craig Cathcart starts for the first time since September 26 in place of Miguel Britos.

The other two changes from the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace see Troy Deeney and Camilo Zuniga replace Daryl Janmaat and Odion Ighalo.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, also makes four changes to the team that beat Southampton 4-1 in midweek.

Kieran Trippier and Kevin Wimmer come in for the suspended Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen while Toby Alderweireld and Son Heung-min also come into the side.

Watford: Gomes, Kaboul, Prodl, Cathcart, Zuniga, Capoue, Guedioura, Holebas, Amrabat, Doucoure, Deeney

Subs: Pantilimon, Sinclair, Ighalo, Kabasele, Mason, Stewart, Rowan

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Rose, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane

Subs: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Davies, Dembele, Winks, Sissoko, Janssen

Follow all the action from Vicarage Road with Sports Mole's live text commentary.