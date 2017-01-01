Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road.
The Hornets have still yet to get the better of their London rivals in six Prem attempts, drawing twice and losing four times in all.
Spurs, who are on the outside looking in when it comes to holding down a top-four spot, head into this match on a run of three-successive victories as they bring up the midway point of their campaign.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Walter Mazzarri: "The club already knows the situation. We will try to get some players in as soon as possible. January is very difficult, you need to think of not getting players for only a few months, but also about the future. The club knows what to do and we will try to do it as soon as possible."
Mauricio Pochettino: "For us this is the most important game to try and reduce the gap on the top four. We need to be focused on Watford, that's the most important thing for us. Chelsea are a long way ahead. It will be tough for all the contenders. They have a good gap to second and 10 points to us but we'll fight to reduce the gap."
WATFORD SUBS: Pantilimon, Sinclair, Ighalo, Kabasele, Mason, Stewart, Rowan
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBS: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Davies, Dembele, Winks, Sissoko, Janssen
WATFORD XI: Gomes, Kaboul, Prodl, Cathcart, Zuniga, Capoue, Guedioura, Holebas, Amrabat, Doucoure, Deeney
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Rose, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane