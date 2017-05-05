Andy Carroll fails to make the West Ham United squad for Friday night's Premier League clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Andy Carroll has failed to make the West Ham United squad for Friday night's Premier League clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Carroll has missed West Ham's last two matches with a groin problem, but it had been claimed that the Englishman would return to the XI for the London derby against Spurs.

The former Liverpool striker misses out alongside left-back Arthur Masuaku, but Sam Byram, Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble all return as head coach Slaven Bilic makes three changes to the team that drew with Stoke City last time out.

As for Spurs, Danny Rose is still not ready to feature, but there is a spot at right-back for Kyle Walker, which has seen Kieran Trippier drop to the bench.

It is otherwise the XI that were expected to start, with Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen all included.

West Ham United: Adrian; Fonte, Reid, Collins; Byram, Kouyate, Noble, Cresswell; Lanzini, Calleri, Ayew

Subs: Randolph, Nordtveit, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Fletcher, Fernandes, Rice

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Wanyama; Son, Eriksen, Dele; Kane

Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Dembele, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Janssen

