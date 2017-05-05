May 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Team News: Andy Carroll misses out for West Ham United

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Andy Carroll fails to make the West Ham United squad for Friday night's Premier League clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur.
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 19:20 UK

Andy Carroll has failed to make the West Ham United squad for Friday night's Premier League clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Carroll has missed West Ham's last two matches with a groin problem, but it had been claimed that the Englishman would return to the XI for the London derby against Spurs.

The former Liverpool striker misses out alongside left-back Arthur Masuaku, but Sam Byram, Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble all return as head coach Slaven Bilic makes three changes to the team that drew with Stoke City last time out.

As for Spurs, Danny Rose is still not ready to feature, but there is a spot at right-back for Kyle Walker, which has seen Kieran Trippier drop to the bench.

It is otherwise the XI that were expected to start, with Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen all included.

West Ham United: Adrian; Fonte, Reid, Collins; Byram, Kouyate, Noble, Cresswell; Lanzini, Calleri, Ayew
Subs: Randolph, Nordtveit, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Fletcher, Fernandes, Rice

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Wanyama; Son, Eriksen, Dele; Kane
Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Dembele, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Janssen

Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
