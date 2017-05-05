Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium.
Spurs are looking to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea with a 10th league victory on the spin, knowing that anything less will surely end their title hopes.
West Ham are not yet assured of safety, meanwhile, as they head into this game sitting seven points above the drop zone and likely needing another point from their three remaining games.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
© Getty Images
WEST HAM UNITED SUBS: Randolph, Nordtveit, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Fletcher, Fernandes, Rice
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBS: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Dembele, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Janssen
WEST HAM UNITED XI: Adrian, Collins, Reid, Fonte, Byram, Noble, Kouyate, Cresswell, Lanzini, Ayew, Calleri
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane