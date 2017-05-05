West Ham are not yet assured of safety, meanwhile, as they head into this game sitting seven points above the drop zone and likely needing another point from their three remaining games.

Spurs are looking to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea with a 10th league victory on the spin, knowing that anything less will surely end their title hopes.

7.34pm Bilic's men now see out their home campaign against tough opposition in Tottenham and Liverpool, before a trip to Turf Moor on the final day. A lot has been made of the Hammers' home struggles since moving ground, particularly when compared to their final season at Upton Park, having collected 22 points from 17 games here - less than half the amount Spurs have managed at White Hart Lane.

7.32pm West Ham have drawn three games on the spin since seeing off Swansea, being held away to Sunderland and then claiming points from Everton and Stoke. The Toffees stalemate was one of the worst games of the season, seeing very little action at either end of the field, while the match at the bet365 Stadium provided a little more entertainment but ended in the same scoreline. If not for Jack Butland, United may well have left the Potteries with maximum points.

7.30pm Another five-game losing run following in March, conceding 12 times during that run and setting up a truly pivotal showdown with fellow strugglers Swansea here which they edged 1-0. That victory as good as got them over the line, putting them eight clear rather than just two in front of the Swans, and you would now strongly back them to get home and dry by the time the final ball is kicked. Should City and Hull both win back-to-back games, though, things will get really interesting.

7.28pm It is fair to say that qualifying for Europe has been out of the question for West Ham for a fairly long time, having essentially been playing catch up right from the off when wining just one of their first seven games, five of which ended in defeat. Adapting to life in a new ground has been tough - something which Tottenham Hotspur may come to learn in the next couple of years when playing at Wembley and then their new ground.

7.26pm A point from these next two games against Spurs and Liverpool would be welcomed by Bilic, although supporters will be after more than that tonight as they are desperate to wreck their rivals' title aspirations. It may also not be enough for Bilic, as his job is reportedly under the spotlight following a far tougher second season in East London compared to last year when finishing seventh.

7.24pm A big evening ahead for Tottenham Hotspur, then, and also an important one for home side West Ham United . The Hammers head into this match sitting seven points above the drop zone with three games left to play, which sounds like a healthy enough lead over Swansea City - and probably will be - but should the Swans beat Everton tomorrow and United lose tonight, that gap is down to four points by the time they take on Liverpool next week.

7.22pm Andy Carroll has failed to overcome a groin problem in time to feature for West Ham United tonight, as boss Slaven Bilic makes three changes to the side that drew 0-0 at Stoke City last time out. Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino makes just the one alteration, meanwhile, bringing in Kyle Walker for Kieran Trippier at right-back to provide some fresh legs. © Getty Images

7.20pm Mousa Dembele is backed involved for Spurs this evening, taking his place among the subs and likely to play some part from the bench. Trippier drops out of the XI and among the back-ups, where there is no sign of Danny Rose despite supposedly recovering from his three-month ankle injury layoff. West Ham have Robert Snodgrass among their creative options, while Nordtveit provides a more defensive option in midfield if required.

7.18pm BENCH WATCH! WEST HAM UNITED SUBS: Randolph, Nordtveit, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Fletcher, Fernandes, Rice TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBS: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Dembele, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Janssen

7.16pm Kane also has 19 goals in 26 derbies overall, including 18 in his last 20, so he is the man to watch in this one. Christian Eriksen is also included, boasting the best chance creation stats in the top flight, sitting just ahead of destroyer Vincent Wanyama - another who has impressed massively this term. The only change coming at right-back, then, where Walker comes in for Trippier as 3-4-2-1 goes up against 3-4-2-1 at the London Stadium.

7.14pm Erik Lamela, Harry Winks and Cameron Carter-Vickers are all still nursing injury problems and are not involved tonight, meanwhile, but this is a Spurs squad oozing quality from front to back. There is no change in the forward ranks, where Son Heung-min and Dele Alli will provide support for Harry Kane, who has netted five times in the Premier League against West Ham - all of those coming at White Hart Lane.

7.12pm In terms of the visitors, Mauricio Pochettino has gone with just the one change from last weekend's 2-0 win over Arsenal - Kyle Walker coming in for Kieran Trippier at full-back. The England international has reportedly grown disgruntled at White Hart Lane having been overlooked of late, but he is given the chance to impress down the flank this evening as Pochettino makes the most of some squad rotation.

7.10pm Jonathan Calleri is also handed a starting role by Bilic, joined by Andre Ayew and the aforementioned Lanzini who will be looking to maintain that hugely impressive goalscoring record against London opposition. At the other end of the field James Collins, Jose Fonte and Winston Reid will again link up in a three-man backline, which has worked well thanks to two clean sheets in three outings.

7.08pm There is also no Andy Carroll in the West Ham ranks this evening due to a groin injury, while Pedro Obiang, Angelo Ogbonna and Michail Antonio are all still also on the sidelines. A depleted Hammers side, then, but one that Bilic will hope can get him over the line to 40 points. There is a place in attack for Manuel Lanzini, meanwhile, who has 13 Premier League goals to his name - eight of those coming in his 13 London derby outings.

7.06pm Starting with a look at the home side, manager Slaven Bilic has made three changes to his side from the goalless draw with Stoke City last weekend. Sam Byram, Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble all return to the starting lineup, while Edimilson Fernandes, Arthur Masuaku and Harvard Nordtveit make way. Masuaku was always likely to miss out this evening due to a foot injury, forcing Bilic into some tinkering at the back.

7.04pm TEAM NEWS! WEST HAM UNITED XI: Adrian, Collins, Reid, Fonte, Byram, Noble, Kouyate, Cresswell, Lanzini, Ayew, Calleri TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane

7.02pm United could we need another point from their remaining three games if they are to stay up, but it is fair to say that more of the focus is on the opposite end of the division this evening. Tottenham, winners in each of their last nine league outings, make the short journey across London attempting to move to within one points of Chelsea at the top. Defeat, on the other hand, and that will surely be that.