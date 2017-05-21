Sports Mole previews the Premier League encounter between Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Hull City go into the final Premier League fixture of the season having already suffered relegation back to the Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur have already guaranteed themselves the runners-up spot in the top flight, but Mauricio Pochettino will want to end their best league campaign in recent memory with another three points.

Hull City

A few weeks ago, it appeared that Hull were in prime position to complete one of the Premier League's great escape acts under Marco Silva, but the remarkable turnaround at Swansea City has led to the Tigers returning to the second tier.

Everyone associated with the club - most notably their boss Marco Silva - have reason to feel hard done by because they have been fantastic under the Portuguese's leadership, but issues in both transfer windows have proved to be pivotal.

The recent turn of events is likely to result in Silva departing the KCOM Stadium but his commitment to the cause will not be questioned. Eight wins from 21 matches - with a team who looked doomed before Christmas - is an excellent return and his stock has only risen despite the club's relegation.

Unfortunately, a run of just one win from half-a-dozen outings has come at the wrong time and last weekend, they looked beaten as early as the third minute when Andrea Ranocchia's mistake led to Crystal Palace's early opener.

The manner of their recent results - which have featured no goals from Hull in three outings - means that there is still some relevance to Sunday's meeting with Spurs, and the North Londoners showed on Thursday that they will run riot if their hosts have already switched off ahead of the summer break.

There is much uncertainly at Hull right now but after last week's debacle at Selhurst Park, their supporters deserve a performance and with Silva winning six home matches since arriving at the club, they will half expect a result, too.

Recent form: LLWDLL



Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have made a number of improvements since last season but one which will please Mauricio Pochettino is his side's developing maturity since the end of the last campaign.

After missing out on the Premier League title, Spurs went into the summer with successive defeats, including a 5-1 hammering by Newcastle United which was enough to allow Arsenal to claim the runners-up spot on the final day of the campaign.

However, this time around, they have recorded victories over both Manchester United and Leicester City and with Hull still to come, Pochettino will have every confidence that his team will continue their near-relentless form and end the season with 83 points.

That in itself would be some achievement for a club whose previous best effort came in the 42-game 1984-85 season when they amassed 77 points, and Pochettino and the supporters have every reason to wax lyrical about a group of players who only seem to be improving by the month.

Pochettino has already dismissed fears that the squad will be broken up in the coming seasons and should they be successful in fending off inevitable interest in their star men, they will be fancied to run Chelsea even closer next year.

There will be a feeling of what could have been had Harry Kane remained fit for the entire season but with Kane closing in on a second successive golden boot, Pochettino will believe that a repeat of his 26 goals next season could be enough to seal the title, if neither Chelsea, Leicester City or one of their rivals embark on another freak campaign.

Recent form: WWWLWW

Recent form (all competitions): LWWLWW



Team News

Hull will be without Harry Maguire for their final game after the defender suffered a twisted ankle against Palace.

Both Evandro and Abel Hernandez have also been ruled out by Silva, and more changes could follow after last weekend's poor showing.

Pochettino is likely to make alterations to his side due to the three-day turnaround from the 6-1 win over Leicester, with Christian Eriksen expected to be back in the starting lineup.

Moussa Sissoko and Mousa Dembele are likely to assessed, but Kieran Trippier is expected to remain sidelined after suffering concussion last weekend.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Jakupovic, Elmohamady, Dawson, Davies, Robertson, Huddlestone, N'Diaye, Clucas, Maloney, Grosicki, Niasse

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sissoko, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies, Eriksen, Alli, Kane



Head To Head

Sunday's contest represent the 31st time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with Spurs claiming 15 wins in comparison to six victories for Hull.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last nine encounters with Hull, who last recorded a win over the North Londoners back in 2008 when Geovanni scored the only goal of the game at White Hart Lane.

Earlier this season, Spurs ran out 3-0 winners with Eriksen and Victor Wanyama getting on the scoresheet.

We say: Hull City 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Against Leicester, Spurs and Kane showed that they have no intention of taking their foot off the gas before the end of the season and we expect a similar performance at the KCOM Stadium. Hull might do enough to get on the scoresheet with their home form relatively solid, but Spurs should possess too much firepower.