Jan Vertonghen backs Vincent Janssen to succeed at Tottenham Hotspur

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Jan Vertonghen believes that Vincent Janssen will be a success at Tottenham Hotspur after playing a key role in the 3-1 win at Swansea City on Wednesday.
Jan Vertonghen has backed Vincent Janssen to kickstart his Tottenham Hotspur career after playing a key role in the 3-1 win at Swansea City on Wednesday.

After coming on as a second-half substitute, the Dutchman backheeled the ball into the path of Son Heung-min, who subsequently scored the second goal in Tottenham's comeback victory.

Janssen scored 27 goals for AZ in the 2015-16 season and was the Eredivisie's top scorer, but he is yet to score in open play in the Premier League and has only five goals in all competitions so far for Spurs.

Vertonghen, who joined Spurs from Ajax in 2012, told the Evening Standard: "You get a lot more space [In the Netherlands]. Every team in Holland wants to attack and they don't really think about defending.

"That's the philosophy - just play 4-3-3 and play good football in possession, and don't think too much about defending. That's why I think strikers get so many chances and goals in Holland, and obviously it's different here.

"I think the tactics are less naïve. Swansea defended for 90 minutes but they were very close to beating us. But Vincent is adapting very well now. He understands the way the gaffer wants him to play. He's so strong, he just needs that goal and then he'll be on fire.

"I'm so happy for him. Vincent's working very hard. Obviously it wasn't the start he wanted but he's showing now what he's capable of. He made a big difference when he came on against Swansea. Can he succeed in the Premier League? Definitely, yes. I am convinced of it."

Janssen scored a total of 32 goals in just 49 appearances for AZ before his move to White Hart Lane last summer.

Big Jan Vertonghen back in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Vertonghen: 'Spurs hope Chelsea get stressed'
