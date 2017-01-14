Jan 14, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
4-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Kane (12', 77', 82'), McAuley (26' og.)
FT(HT: 2-0)

Olsson (64'), McAuley (70')

Tony Pulis confesses that West Bromwich Albion failed to turn up at White Hart Lane, having seen his side slip to an emphatic 4-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has admitted that his side were "miles away" from their recent levels and deserved to lose against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Baggies headed to White Hart Lane for Saturday's early kickoff on the back of a decent run of league form, having won back-to-back games to climb into eighth place.

There was to be no such joy for Albion in North London, however, as their recent hoodoo over the Lilywhites came to an emphatic end in a 4-0 thrashing - their joint-heaviest defeat since Pulis took charge two years ago.

"We just were not on it today," he told Sky Sports News. "I don't want to take any credit away from Spurs but we were miles away from where we had to be. When that happens, you get punished."

Saturday's defeat also marked the first time that West Brom had conceded more than twice in a Premier League away game since January 16 last year, when slipping to a 3-0 defeat at Southampton.

