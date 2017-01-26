Tottenham Hotspur are given the go-ahead by the Football Association to play their home games at Wembley next season, should they take up the offer.

The Football Association has proposed to hold 31 major events at Wembley Stadium in the coming year, paving the way for Tottenham Hotspur to stage their home matches there.

A request to increase the number of full-capacity events at the national stadium between August 1 this year and July 31, 2018 was submitted to Brent Council earlier this week.

Spurs will therefore be allowed to stage 19 Premier League games and 12 cup matches at the venue should they wish, with the Lilywhites being given until the end of March to decide if they intend to accept the offer.

Tottenham, whose new state-of-the-art ground is currently under construction, lost two of their Champions League fixtures at Wembley earlier this season.