General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur's bid to play at Wembley moves step closer

A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur are given the go-ahead by the Football Association to play their home games at Wembley next season, should they take up the offer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 22:24 UK

The Football Association has proposed to hold 31 major events at Wembley Stadium in the coming year, paving the way for Tottenham Hotspur to stage their home matches there.

A request to increase the number of full-capacity events at the national stadium between August 1 this year and July 31, 2018 was submitted to Brent Council earlier this week.

Spurs will therefore be allowed to stage 19 Premier League games and 12 cup matches at the venue should they wish, with the Lilywhites being given until the end of March to decide if they intend to accept the offer.

Tottenham, whose new state-of-the-art ground is currently under construction, lost two of their Champions League fixtures at Wembley earlier this season.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Read Next:
Kane: 'It would be stupid to leave Spurs'
>
View our homepages for Tottenham Hotspur, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
Tottenham Hotspur's bid to play at Wembley moves step closer
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur trio to miss FA Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers
 Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Erik Lamela very happy at Tottenham Hotspur'
Report: Rose on radar of Manchester clubsKane: 'It would be stupid to leave Spurs'Chelsea, Spurs lock horns over Pinamonti?Report: Dele Alli made top target for MadridResult: Spurs peg back Man City in enthralling match
Team News: Jesus starts on City benchLive Commentary: Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happenedPep Guardiola 'loves' watching TottenhamEriksen: 'Spurs can challenge for title'Palace keen on Spurs left-back Davies?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version